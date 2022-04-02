Sportsbook posts early odds on Las Vegas Formula One race

The Formula One race on the Strip is still 19 months away. But you can already bet on the winning team in the November 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix at Station Casinos.

Artist rendering showing what the Formula One's Las Vegas Gran Prix race will look like when it takes place in November 2023. (Courtesy: Formula One)

Red Bull, featuring 2021 Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, is the +110 favorite at Station sportsbooks to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ferrari is the +180 second choice. Mercedes, led by seven-time Formula One world champ Lewis Hamilton, is the 3-1 third pick.

“We’re always trying to put up anything that’s a hot topic and drawing a lot of attention,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It speaks volumes about Las Vegas becoming this sports mecca. … And now we’re bringing one of the most popular international sports here, having the backdrop of the Strip on a Saturday night race.

“We’re excited about it. The race will be the largest wagered Formula One event we have for the year.”

The rest of the teams have odds in double digits, with McLaren and Alpine at 10-1, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo at 12-1 and Aston Martin at 18-1. The field (all other teams) pays 30-1.

“With the race being that far out and not knowing if some drivers will change teams, we put up the winning team as our first offering on the race,” Esposito said. “As we get closer, there will be a lot more props we’ll offer as well.”

