Sportsbook posts line on Raiders-Jaguars Hall of Fame game

The Raiders are favored to win their first game under coach Josh McDaniels. Station Casinos made Las Vegas a 3-point favorite over Jacksonville in the Hall of Fame game.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels watches from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The Raiders are favored to win their first game under coach Josh McDaniels.

Shortly after it was announced Monday that the Raiders would play the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, Station Casinos sportsbook installed Las Vegas as a 3-point favorite over Jacksonville.

The Raiders are -150 on the money line (the Jaguars are +130) and the total is 34½ for the NFL’s annual preseason opener.

Both teams will have players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year in former Raiders stars Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour and former Jaguars standout Tony Boselli.

McDaniels and Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson will make their debuts with their respective teams. The game also will serve as a homecoming for McDaniels, a native of Canton.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.