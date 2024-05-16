Sportsbook posts lines on all 17 Raiders games

The Raiders are favored in only two games this season in opening lines posted at DraftKings Sportsbook, which does not operate in Nevada.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) congratulates defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on his sack of Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs a route against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are 4-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers in their Week 3 home opener Sept. 22 at Allegiant Stadium. They’re 3-point home favorites over the Denver Broncos in their Week 12 AFC West matchup Nov. 24 at Allegiant.

The Silver and Black are underdogs in their other 15 games, though seven of those are virtual toss-ups with the Raiders underdogs of 1 or 1½ points.

The Raiders open their season with back-to-back road games at the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Caesars Sportsbook has lines up on NFL Weeks 1 and 2 and plans to post lines on Weeks 3 through 17 on Friday. The book lists the Raiders as 3½-point underdogs at Los Angeles in Week 1 and 8½-point underdogs at Baltimore in Week 2.

The Raiders, who went 8-9 last season and 10-6-1 against the spread, have a season win total of 6½ (o-160) at Caesars, which took sharp money on the under following Wednesday’s schedule release.

“Obviously, being in Nevada, we’re taking some Raiders over money. The locals are faithful on the over,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “But we’ve seen a couple sharp bets on the under for the Raiders. Certainly having back-to-back road games (in Weeks 1 and 2) isn’t going to help.”

VSiN.com senior editor Zach Cohen circled several schedule-based fade spots, and the Raiders in Week 2 are one of them.

“The Raiders have to go on the road to take on the Chargers in Week 1. Sure, that might feel like a home game for Las Vegas, but the Raiders then have to travel back across the country to face a Ravens team that plays the Week 1 ‘Thursday Night Football’ opener,” Cohen wrote. “That means a much better football team will also have a significant rest advantage. This could be a blowout.”

Here are the opening lines at DraftKings for all 17 Raiders games (home team in CAPS):

Week 1: CHARGERS 3 Raiders

Week 2: RAVENS 7 Raiders

Week 3: RAIDERS 4 Panthers

Week 4: Browns 1½ RAIDERS

Week 5: BRONCOS 1 Raiders

Week 6: Steelers 1 RAIDERS

Week 7: RAMS 4 Raiders

Week 8: Chiefs 4½ RAIDERS

Week 9: BENGALS 7 Raiders

Week 11: DOLPHINS 6 Raiders

Week 12: RAIDERS 3 Broncos

Week 13: CHIEFS 7 Raiders

Week 14: BUCCANEERS 1½ Raiders

Week 15: Falcons 1 RAIDERS

Week 16: Jaguars 1 RAIDERS

Week 17: SAINTS 2½ Raiders

Week 18: Chargers 1 RAIDERS

