Sportsbook posts odds on Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, got into a war of words Thursday on social media, inspiring a sportsbook to post props on the feud.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

But who would win in a physical fight between the U.S. president and the world’s richest man?

BetOnline.ag made Musk a -400 favorite over Trump, a +250 underdog.

Musk, 53, has already shown he can take a punch. He sported a black eye at the White House on May 30 during an appearance to mark his official departure as a special government employee after he led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk told reporters he got the black eye from his 5-year-old son, X.

“I just was horsing around with little X, and I said, go ahead, punch me in the face, and he did,” Musk said.

That said, BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S., posted odds on “Who gave Musk the black eye?”

The book made Scott Bessent, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, the -175 favorite and Stephen Miller, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, the +150 second choice.

A negative number represents how much bettors must wager to win $100. In this case, bettors would have to wager $175 to win $100 on Bessent.

A positive number represents how much bettors would win on a $100 wager. In this case, bettors would win $150 on a $100 wager on Miller.

The odds then shoot up to 25-1 each for Trump — who turns 79 on June 14 — Donald Trump Jr., UFC president Dana White, UFC fighter Colby Covington and boxer Jorge Masvidal.

The book also posted odds on Musk’s next girlfriend and made Katie Miller the overwhelming -300 favorite. Miller, who is Stephen Miller’s wife, reportedly left DOGE last week to work for Musk full time.

The public feud between Musk and Trump started Tuesday, when Musk took to X to blast what Trump refers to as his “big, beautiful bill” as a “disgusting abomination.”

On Thursday, Trump said he was “very disappointed with Elon” repeatedly criticizing the bill and added that the Tesla CEO “only developed a problem” with it because it would eliminate electric vehicle tax credits. The president also took to Truth Social to threaten to cut Musk’s government contracts.

Musk, who spent more than $250 million backing Trump’s campaign, posted that “Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” followed by “Such ingratitude.”

BetOnline posted several other props related to the Trump-Musk feud, including the stock price of Tesla at market close June 30. The over-under is $250.50. As of 11:30 a.m. PT on Friday, it was at approximately $300.00.

Which nickname will Trump give Musk? “Ego Elon” is the 5-1 favorite, followed by “Mad Musk” at 6-1 and “Oddball Elon” at 7-1.

