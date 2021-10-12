Sportsbook sets odds on next Raiders coach, Jon Gruden’s next job

An offshore sportsbook makes Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy the favorite to take over next season after Jon Gruden resigned Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is the favorite to be the next coach of the Raiders, and Jon Gruden’s next job most likely will be as a podcast host, according to an offshore sportsbook.

SportsBetting.ag makes Bieniemy the 6-1 favorite to be named the Raiders’ full-time coach for next season, followed by Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll at +650, and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore both at +750.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley are each 10-1.

Much further down the list, Gruden’s brother Jay, the former Washington coach, is 50-1, along with Hall of Fame quarterback turned broadcaster Peyton Manning.

Former Raiders greats Howie Long (75-1) and Charles Woodson (100-1) are listed, and former Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski is 500-1.

Gruden’s next gig

Jon Gruden is -150 to host a podcast as his next job, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Working for Fox News is the next choice at 3-1, followed by being a TV analyst for college football or the NFL, both at 5-1. He is 12-1 to coach high school football or to be a member of a college coaching staff.

Gruden is 25-1 to be a member of an NFL coaching staff and 33-1 to host a TV game show.

Note for Raiders fans thinking of putting a few dollars down: Offshore sportsbooks operate illegally in the U.S.

Full odds:

Next Raiders coach odds

Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs offensive coordinator), 6-1

Brian Daboll (Bills OC), +650

Joe Brady (Panthers OC), +750

Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC), +750

Todd Bowles (Buccaneers defensive coordinator), 9-1

Matt Campbell (Iowa State coach), 9-1

Byron Leftwich (Buccaneers OC), 9-1

Rich Bisaccia (Raiders interim coach), 10-1

Gus Bradley (Raiders DC), 10-1

Matt Eberflus (Colts DC), 10-1

David Shaw (Stanford coach), 10-1

Doug Pederson (former Eagles coach), 12-1

Darrell Bevell (Jaguars OC), 18-1

Nathaniel Hackett (Packers OC), 18-1

Tom Cable (Raiders offensive line coach), 20-1

Rod Marinelli (Raiders defensive line coach), 20-1

Jerod Mayo (Patriots linebackers coach), 20-1

Jay Gruden (former Washington coach), 50-1

Peyton Manning (TV broadcaster/former quarterback), 50-1

Urban Meyer (Jaguars coach), 50-1

Howie Long (TV broadcaster/former Raider), 75-1

Lane Kiffin (Mississippi coach), 100-1

Charles Woodson (TV broadcaster/former Raider), 100-1

Tony Romo (TV broadcaster/former quarterback), 150-1

Sebastian Janikowski (former Raiders kicker), 500-1

Gruden’s next job odds

Host podcast, -150

Work for Fox News, 3-1

NCAA TV analyst, 5-1

NFL TV analyst, 5-1

High school football coach, 12-1

Member of NCAA coaching staff, 12-1

Member of NFL coaching staff, 25-1

TV game show host, 33-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.