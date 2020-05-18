Sportsbooks anxious for Woods-Manning, Mickelson-Brady golf match

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray expects Sunday’s two-on-two golf match pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to be popular with the betting public.

In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods shake hands after the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Woods and Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action. And this time, they'll have company. Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Woods and Manning are -200 favorites over Mickelson and Brady (+175).

William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich also expects books to do more business on that event than they did on Sunday’s skins match in which Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on a tiebreaker decided by a closest-to-the-pin contest.

“Just because those four names are huge compared to the four names we saw (Sunday),” Bogdanovich said.

