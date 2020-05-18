Sportsbooks anxious for Woods-Manning, Mickelson-Brady golf match
Westgate sportsbook director John Murray expects Sunday’s two-on-two golf match pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to be popular with the betting public.
Westgate sportsbook director John Murray expects Sunday’s two-on-two golf match pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to be popular with the betting public.
Woods and Manning are -200 favorites over Mickelson and Brady (+175).
William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich also expects books to do more business on that event than they did on Sunday’s skins match in which Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on a tiebreaker decided by a closest-to-the-pin contest.
“Just because those four names are huge compared to the four names we saw (Sunday),” Bogdanovich said.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.