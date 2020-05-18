90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Sportsbooks anxious for Woods-Manning, Mickelson-Brady golf match

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2020 - 4:44 pm
 

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray expects Sunday’s two-on-two golf match pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to be popular with the betting public.

Woods and Manning are -200 favorites over Mickelson and Brady (+175).

William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich also expects books to do more business on that event than they did on Sunday’s skins match in which Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on a tiebreaker decided by a closest-to-the-pin contest.

“Just because those four names are huge compared to the four names we saw (Sunday),” Bogdanovich said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
2
List of reopened restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley
List of reopened restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley
3
Keep eyes open for rattlesnakes hiding in plain sight
Keep eyes open for rattlesnakes hiding in plain sight
4
Public needs to be able to see resorts’ casino reopening plans
Public needs to be able to see resorts’ casino reopening plans
5
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST