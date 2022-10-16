Sportsbooks come out ahead on upset-filled day of college football

Four top-10 college football teams, including No. 3 Alabama, absorbed their first loss Saturday, making for a wild day at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates with teammates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs the ball during the second overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

It was a dangerous day for college football’s elite, with four top-10 teams absorbing their first loss Saturday.

That made for a a wild time at Las Vegas sportsbooks, with most coming out ahead when the dust settled.

“Crazy day,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Have to love college football.”

No. 7 Southern California capped off an upset-filled day with a 43-42 loss to No. 20 Utah, which earned the straight-up victory on a late two-point conversion but was unable to cover as a 3½-point favorite.

In the marquee game, sixth-ranked Tennessee booted a last-second field goal to score the outright 52-49 victory as a 9-point underdog against No. 3 Alabama.

At Caesars Sportsbook, USC saw 58 percent of the spread tickets and 59 percent of the handle. Tennessee had 66 percent of the spread tickets and 65 percent of the handle.

Esposito said the public backed both of the underdogs on the money line in those games at his book, leading to a split.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews reported the Tennessee victory was a positive result, while his shop came out even on the USC-Utah game.

“The Bama/Tenn and USC/Utah game were both two of the best college football games of the year,” Esposito said. “Overall a decent day.”

No. 5 Michigan’s 41-17 victory over No. 10 Penn State also was a good outcome for the books, according to Andrews and Esposito. The Nittany Lions attracted 56 of the spread tickets and 60 percent of the money wagered at Caesars Sportsbook.

“A lot of action on Penn St. + points,” Esposito said. “Michigan was a good outcome.”

In addition to those decisions, No. 8 Oklahoma State lost 43-40 in double overtime to No. 13 Texas Christian, which didn’t cover as a 4-point favorite.

Esposito noted that several college football parlays were pending the result of the Dodgers game against the Padres in the National League Division Series.

“Good day. Not great,” Andrews said via text message.

Good fortune

It looked bleak for over bettors in the Wisconsin-Michigan State game, but a pair of plays helped them get to the window and cash.

With the scored tied at 21, the host Spartans drove into Wisconsin territory before they mismanaged the clock at the end of regulation. Michigan State was forced to rush the game-winning field-attempt that would have kept the total under 49½ if successful, but a poor snap ruined the try and sent the game to overtime.

The Spartans used a trick play to score on their first possession of OT, and then Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was nearly intercepted by two Michigan State defenders on first down. With new life, the Badgers scored two plays later on a 25-yard pass from Mertz to Chimere Dike to send the game over the total.

Michigan State went on to the 34-28 outright upset as a 7-point underdog.

Hanging on

The ending of the Connecticut-Ball State game raised the blood pressure of bettors holding a ticket on the underdog.

The Huskies were held scoreless in the second half and allowed the go-ahead touchdown to Ball State with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Connecticut, which was a 9½-point underdog, then turned the ball over on downs trailing 25-21.

The Cardinals ran two plays for a first down and had the ball at Connecticut’s 8-yard line with 1:14 left on the clock, but decided to take two knees and ran out the clock rather than try to punch it in for the cover.

The game stayed under the total of 47½.

Back and forth

Maryland and Indiana combined for 20 points in the final 5:35 of the fourth quarter, as the Hoosiers sneaked through the backdoor to cover in a 38-33 loss.

The Terrapins, who closed as 11-point chalk at most sportsbooks after opening -10, scored two touchdowns to go ahead 38-27 with 2:11 to play after falling behind early in the fourth quarter. Depending on the number, that was enough for some bettors to cover and sent the total over 63½.

But the Hoosiers put together an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Aaron Steinfeldt’s 3-yard touchdown grab from Connor Bazelak with 54 seconds left, to manage the cover.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.