Sportsbooks have differing opinions on Julio Jones trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs a route in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Tennessee Titans saw their odds to win the Super Bowl shrink at some books and stay the same at others after they acquired star wide receiver Julio Jones on Sunday from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Titans dropped from 40-1 to 30-1 at William Hill after the book took its second $2,400 wager to win $96,000 on Tennessee since late May to win the Super Bowl.

“Someone bet 40-1 like it meant something; I didn’t adjust it off the news whatsoever,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “I don’t think a wide receiver alone is worth that type of shift, and it’s hard to trust Julio to stay healthy.

“Julio is a great player, but he’s been beat up and he’s older now. If he gives them 17 games, he’s going to mean something. But he’s definitely not the favorite to play the entire season.”

The Westgate took a $1,000 bet to win $40,000 on Tennessee to win the Super Bowl after the trade, but kept the Titans at 40-1 to win the championship and 20-1 to win the AFC. The South Point also kept Tennessee at 40-1 to win the Super Bowl.

“Tennessee’s offense should be improved, but if they don’t do much to improve their defense, I don’t see them making too much of a playoff run,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said the book took money on the Titans at 50-1 to win the Super Bowl about a week ago and moved the odds to 35-1.

”I thought that accounted for the value of trading for Julio Jones, but we took money at 35-1 on Saturday and we are at 25-1 now,” he said.

The Indianapolis Colts remain the -120 favorites to win the AFC South at the Westgate, where Tennessee is +150.

Station Casinos posted an over-under prop of 7½ receiving touchdowns for Jones, with under the -145 favorite.

