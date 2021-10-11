Sportsbooks heavy on side, total in Colts-Ravens ‘MNF’ game

Baltimore is a consensus 7½-point home favorite over Indianapolis at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The consensus total is 46½.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) takes the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After the best NFL Sunday of the season for bettors, countless parlays tied to the Ravens and over on “Monday Night Football” remain alive.

Baltimore is a consensus 7½-point home favorite over Indianapolis at Las Vegas sportsbooks and the consensus total is 46½.

“Every book is going to be huge Colts fans tonight and the under would help,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Whenever you have a lot of favorites that come in and the guests and bettors have a really good Sunday, anything live is always going to be dumping into the Monday night game.

“You have the 3-1 Ravens, who are awfully good at home, against a Colts team that’s 1-3 and a little bit banged up. It all comes together for the perfect storm of everybody backing the Ravens at this point.”

BetMGM was the last book offering Baltimore at -7 (-115) on Monday after every other book moved the line to 7½.

“They’re trying to get their money back on the the underdog and offset their liability,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. “We had a lot of parlays and teasers that are rolling into the game. We definitely need the Colts.”

Baltimore is -345 on the money line at Circa Sports. Indianapolis is +293.

The Colts lost their first three games to the Seahawks, Rams and Titans before defeating the Dolphins 27-17 last week for their first win.

The Ravens lost their opener to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before reeling off three consecutive wins over the Chiefs, Lions and Broncos.

At WynnBET, 84.4 percent of the tickets and 91 percent of the money is on Baltimore.

Favorites are 9-6 ATS in Week 5. Overall this season, underdogs are 44-34-1 ATS with 31 outright wins.

