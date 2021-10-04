Sportsbooks heavy on underdog Raiders against Chargers

Las Vegas sportsbooks reported more action on the Raiders for Monday’s AFC West clash against the Chargers in Los Angeles. The total is also a concern.

Fans listen to Brian Flores, grandson of Raiders alumnus Tom Flores, sing the National Anthem before the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Betting action is tilted toward the Raiders for Monday’s showdown with the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Chargers are consensus 3-point home favorites in the AFC West showdown. Circa Sports, Station Casinos and Wynn Las Vegas show slight leans toward the Chargers at -3 (-115). The rest of the books are at -3 (-110).

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said he had seen support on each side, but “a little bit more action on the Raiders.”

“Sharps laid -3 (-120) early in the week, but we are at -3 (-115) now after seeing support for the Raiders at +3½ and +3 even (+100),” Bennett said via text message.

Red Rock Resorts sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said 56 percent of the tickets were on the Raiders, and the book was starting to see more action on the Raiders on the money line.

The best price on the Raiders’ money line was +145 at the South Point on Monday afternoon. The best price on the Chargers was -155 at Boyd Gaming, Resorts World, Station and the Wynn.

The total is 51½ everywhere except Station, which is at 52.

“We’re definitely under fans tonight!” Esposito said via text message.

The Raiders are trying to join the Arizona Cardinals as the only 4-0 teams in the NFL. The Raiders won outright as underdogs in their first two games against Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but they failed to cover as 3½-point favorites last week in a 31-28 overtime win over Miami.

The Chargers (2-1) come off a 30-24 upset victory over Kansas City.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.