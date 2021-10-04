89°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Sportsbooks heavy on underdog Raiders against Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 1:58 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2021 - 2:24 pm
Fans listen to Brian Flores, grandson of Raiders alumnus Tom Flores, sing the National Anthem b ...
Fans listen to Brian Flores, grandson of Raiders alumnus Tom Flores, sing the National Anthem before the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Betting action is tilted toward the Raiders for Monday’s showdown with the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Chargers are consensus 3-point home favorites in the AFC West showdown. Circa Sports, Station Casinos and Wynn Las Vegas show slight leans toward the Chargers at -3 (-115). The rest of the books are at -3 (-110).

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said he had seen support on each side, but “a little bit more action on the Raiders.”

“Sharps laid -3 (-120) early in the week, but we are at -3 (-115) now after seeing support for the Raiders at +3½ and +3 even (+100),” Bennett said via text message.

Red Rock Resorts sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said 56 percent of the tickets were on the Raiders, and the book was starting to see more action on the Raiders on the money line.

The best price on the Raiders’ money line was +145 at the South Point on Monday afternoon. The best price on the Chargers was -155 at Boyd Gaming, Resorts World, Station and the Wynn.

The total is 51½ everywhere except Station, which is at 52.

“We’re definitely under fans tonight!” Esposito said via text message.

The Raiders are trying to join the Arizona Cardinals as the only 4-0 teams in the NFL. The Raiders won outright as underdogs in their first two games against Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but they failed to cover as 3½-point favorites last week in a 31-28 overtime win over Miami.

The Chargers (2-1) come off a 30-24 upset victory over Kansas City.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders make late addition to injury report on Sunday
Raiders make late addition to injury report on Sunday
2
Custom, low-rider bicyclists shine for their Raiders
Custom, low-rider bicyclists shine for their Raiders
3
Predicting player props for Raiders-Chargers on Monday
Predicting player props for Raiders-Chargers on Monday
4
Raider Nation set to ‘black out’ SoFi Stadium against Chargers
Raider Nation set to ‘black out’ SoFi Stadium against Chargers
5
Raiders hoping to start as well as they’ve been finishing
Raiders hoping to start as well as they’ve been finishing
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) dives for yardage during the first half of ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 4
By / RJ

FrancoSports.com handicapper Mark Franco analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game and gives final scores for each.

Mississippi running back Henry Parrish Jr. (25) runs past Tulane defenders on his way to a 19-y ...
Play total in Alabama-Mississippi SEC game
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Christopher Smith, 12-8 against the spread this season, gives his five best bets for the Review-Journal for Saturday’s slate of college football.