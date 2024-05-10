Sportsbooks like Aces’ chances for WNBA 3-peat

The Aces are favored at the Westgate SuperBook to win their third consecutive WNBA championship. The New York Liberty are the second choice.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) prepares to shoot against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) denies a shot by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and guard Jackie Young celebrate their championship win in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Houston Comets claimed the first four WNBA championships from 1997 to 2000, and the Los Angeles Sparks won the next two.

The Aces became the first team in 21 years to repeat as champions last season, and they’re the odds-on favorites to earn a three-peat.

The Aces are -110 favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to win their third straight title. The New York Liberty, last year’s league runners-up, are the +225 second choice. Every other team has double-digit odds or higher.

“You look at how it shaped up last year when they met in the finals,” SuperBook WNBA oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “They’ve basically built their super teams, and the other teams just aren’t on par.”

The Aces return their core four of A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, and Sherman likes their chances to win again.

“They’ve got everybody back, plus a little bit more depth, so they should be right there,” he said. “This is the third year they’re bringing this championship core back together.”

The Aces, who open the season Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena, are the ticket and money leaders at the Westgate to win the title.

The Liberty, despite losing by 48 points to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday in a preseason game, are the solid second choice to win the title behind reigning MVP Breanna Stewart. New York also features former league MVP Jonquel Jones and All-Star guards Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot.

“They’re pretty much bringing back the same team they had last year,” Sherman said. “It took them over half a season to get their chemistry going. You can expect this core, now that they’ve got a year under their belt, to be a little more well-oiled.”

The Seattle Storm are the 12-1 third choice to win the championship, and the Connecticut Sun are 14-1. The Indiana Fever, featuring No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, are in a three-way tie for the fifth favorite at 25-1 with Phoenix and the Dallas Wings.

The Fever are the biggest liability, in five figures, at BetMGM, where they’re the ticket and money leaders to win the crown.

“I don’t think they’re ready for title contention yet. It’s going to take some feeling out,” Sherman said. “You’ve got teams like the Aces, Liberty and Storm, who should have a really solid team and are third in my ratings.

“At this point, it seems like a tough hill to climb.”

The SuperBook has posted regular-season win totals, and the Aces, who went 34-6 last season, have the highest number at 32½. New York is second at 29½.

“They won 34 last year, but it’s a big number, and if they sustain any significant injuries, that could put that in jeopardy. And the rest of the league’s improved,” Sherman said. “The only thing that’s going to be a real challenge to them is going to be the injury situation.”

MVP odds

Wilson is the even-money favorite to win her third MVP award in five years after winning it in 2022 and 2020. Stewart is the 5-1 second choice to repeat after the SuperBook took money on her at +550. Clark is the 10-1 third pick.

“You have to look at what their expected record is. The Aces are leading the way in the season win total, and I know (Wilson) was a little bit upset that she didn’t win the award last year,” Sherman said. “She’ll say that it’s a team game, but … it wouldn’t surprise me if she has the chip on her shoulder trying to get it this year.”

WNBA odds

At Westgate SuperBook

Championship

Aces -110

New York +225

Seattle 12-1

Connecticut 14-1

Dallas 25-1

Phoenix 25-1

Indiana 25-1

Atlanta 50-1

Minnesota 60-1

Chicago 60-1

Washington 100-1

Los Angeles 100-1

MVP

Up to 30-1

A'ja Wilson Even

Breanna Stewart 5-1

Caitlin Clark 10-1

Alyssa Thomas 12-1

Jewell Loyd 20-1

Sabrina Ionescu 20-1

Brittney Griner 20-1

Kelsey Plum 30-1

Nneka Ogwumike 30-1

Regular-season wins

Aces 32½

New York 29½

Seattle 24½

Connecticut 24½

Dallas 21½

Indiana 19½

Phoenix 18½

Atlanta 18½

Minnesota 17½

Chicago 12½

Washington 12½

Los Angeles 10½