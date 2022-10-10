Sportsbooks likely to be Raiders fans against Chiefs on ‘MNF’

The Raiders are 7-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs at most Las Vegas sportsbooks for “Monday Night Football.” The consensus total is 51½.

Sportsbooks are shaping up to be Raiders fans for the “Monday Night Football” game against the host Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders are 7-point underdogs at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. Station Casinos and BetMGM each went to Chiefs -7½.

The consensus total is 51½.

“The best-case right now is that the Raiders win outright,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Monday afternoon. “My guess is we’ll see a lot more of a local bias in Raider play between now and kickoff, especially sitting at 7½, which might put us in a position where you lose a little on the Chiefs and just kind of break even on the Raiders. Where there isn’t a way out just because it’s the Raiders. It’s too early to tell.

“A lot will change between now and the end of the day. Some of our bigger normal players that will play the game haven’t played it yet.”

Esposito noted there are a high volume of parlays and teasers tied to the Chiefs and over. Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said his shop needs the Raiders for that reason.

“We will definitely be rooting for the Raiders tonight,” Murray said via text message. “A lot of parlays and money line parlays to the Chiefs, and we took a big bet on Chiefs money line this morning.”

Golden Nugget sportsbook director Tony Miller was in a similar situation.

“As of right now, we need the Raiders,” Miller said via text message. “Lot of public money going to Chiefs and over. Including parlay and teaser liability.

“Close to going to 7½ if any more significant money comes in on Chiefs.”

Caesars Sportsbook reported a Nevada bettor wagered $100,000 on the Raiders at +7 (Even).

Kansas City has attracted most of the betting action at BetMGM, with 86 percent of the spread bets and 85 percent of the spread handle. The Chiefs also had 52 percent of the money-line tickets and 56 percent of the money-line handle.

The most-bet props at BetMGM are Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score the first touchdown (5-1), Kelce to score anytime touchdown (-175), and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 2½ passing touchdowns (+140).

“The big thing for tonight would be keep this game under, which has clearly been the M.O. of the prime-time games this year,” Esposito said. “The past few years we couldn’t keep a prime-time game under. … If any of the games look like they could go flying over, it would be tonight’s game. But we’ve clearly seen more sharp action on the under than the over tonight.”

