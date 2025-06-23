Sportsbooks move NBA title odds after Durant trade, Haliburton injury

The Thunder are the +225 favorites at the Westgate to repeat as NBA champions next season, but the Rockets aren’t far behind after trading for Kevin Durant.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as he celebrates with his team after they won the NBA basketball championship with a Game 7 victory against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard during the second half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (Matthew Stockman/Pool Photo via AP)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, holds up the MVP trophy as he celebrates with his team after they won the NBA basketball championship with a Game 7 victory against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain the clear favorites to repeat as NBA champions next season after beating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Game 7 of the Finals.

But oddsmakers have shuffled the rest of the 2026 NBA title odds after the Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant in a trade with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7.

Oklahoma City is the +225 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook to win its second straight league championship next season. The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are tied for the 8-1 second choice, followed by Houston at 9-1.

“I opened the Rockets anticipating that they would be aggressive trying to get some type of veteran presence to help them close games,” Westgate NBA oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “I opened them 16-1 and then lowered them to 14-1. When there was chatter about Durant listing them on his preferred list of teams, I lowered them to 12, and once the trade was consummated (Sunday), I went from 12 to 9.

“They were really great last year and finished with the second seed. But they just didn’t have a guy on the roster who could close games for them. So that’s a big help and obviously a win-now move.”

The Rockets sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in Wednesday’s draft and five second-rounders to the Suns, who skyrocketed to 500-1 long shots to win it all.

Sherman said the Thunder will be bolstered next season by Serbian guard Nikola Topic, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft who missed last season with an ACL injury.

“They’re just an extremely young team that’s coming off a title that is bringing everybody back, plus they basically add a lottery pick from last year’s draft into this team,” Sherman said. “You would think their trajectory should get even brighter from here.”

Off the pace

The Pacers’ title odds shot up from 12-1 to 50-1 with the Haliburton news. The Boston Celtics have drifted to 18-1 with Jayson Tatum also expected to miss most, if not all, of next season with a torn Achilles.

“I’d have the Celtics at (+450) if Tatum didn’t get hurt,” Sherman said. “Now, with his injury, plus they’re going to have to move on from some players to reduce their salary, it’s going to be a bit challenging for them next year.

“The Knicks and Cavaliers are only in single digits because of everything going on in the East with the Tatum injury and the Haliburton injury. It’s just so wide open that you have to have the Eastern teams a bit lower.”

The Orlando Magic dropped from 40-1 to 20-1 when they acquired Desmond Bane in a June 15 trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Magic then dipped to 16-1 with Haliburton’s injury.

“They’re one of the more defensive-minded teams in the league. They need help on offense, which (Bane will) fit,” Sherman said. “Adding Bane, they should definitely be formidable next season.”

Lake show

The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for the 14-1 fifth choice, while the Denver Nuggets are 16-1.

“I expect the Wolves to make some moves. Anthony Edwards is a great starting point for them,” Sherman said. “The Lakers are already commanding support. I opened them at 16-1 and settled them at 14 now. It’s just Luka (Doncic) and the Lakers and LeBron (James).

“If it wasn’t the Lakers and you look at the roster, I’d be at least 20-1 on them. The Lakers always get money. We will have liability on them next season. We already do now and it will just continue to grow.”

Texas two step

The SuperBook also already has some liability on the Dallas Mavericks, who were bet down from 30-1 to 25-1. Cooper Flagg is a -10,000 favorite at BetMGM to be selected first overall in the draft by the Mavericks. He should bolster a roster featuring Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, who is expected to return in 2026 from a torn ACL.

The San Antonio Spurs are 20-1 and Sherman said that number could move up or down depending on whether they acquire Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“They have so many movable parts they can improve their roster with,” Sherman said. “Who knows, if San Antonio wants to make a real run at Giannis, San Antonio would be the second-rated team in the West.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.