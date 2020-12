Sportsbooks pick NBA 2020-21 season win totals, title odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are the +250 favorites to repeat as NBA champions in the 2020-21 season, scheduled to tip off Tuesday.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

NBA season odds

The 2020-21 72-game NBA season is scheduled to start Tuesday. Here’s a list of the regular-season win totals and playoff and championship odds at the Westgate sportsbook.

Win totals

Bucks; 49½

Lakers; 46½

Clippers; 45½

Nets; 45½

76ers; 45½

Celtics; 44½

Nuggets; 44½

Heat; 44½

Mavericks; 42½

Jazz; 42½

Raptors; 42½

Trail Blazers; 41½

Pacers; 39½

Suns; 38½

Warriors; 36½

Pelicans; 35½

Hawks; 35½

Rockets; 33½

Wizards; 32½

Grizzlies; 32½

Magic; 31½

Bulls; 30½

Spurs; 29½

Timberwolves; 28½

Kings; 28½

Hornets; 26½

Knicks; 23½

Pistons; 22½

Cavaliers; 22½

Thunder; 22½

Make playoffs (Yes/No)

Lakers; -10,000/+2,000

Clippers; -10,000/+2,000

Bucks; -10,000/+2,000

Nets; -2,000/+1,000

Celtics; -2,000/+1,000

Heat; -2,000/+1,000

76ers; -2,000/+1,000

Nuggets; -1,600/+900

Raptors; -1,000/+650

Mavericks; -900/+600

Jazz; -420/+350

Trail Blazers; -240/+200

Pacers; -200/+175

Warriors; -140/+120

Suns; -140/+120

Hawks; -130/+110

Wizards; Even/-120

Pelicans; +110/-130

Rockets; +140/-160

Magic; +175/-200

Grizzlies; +190/-220

Bulls; +250/-300

Hornets; +400/-500

Spurs; +400/-500

Timberwolves; +500/-700

Kings; +550/-800

Cavaliers; +1,000/-2,000

Pistons; +1,000/-2,000

Knicks; +1,100/-2,500

Thunder; +2,000/-10,000

NBA title

Lakers; +250

Bucks; 6-1

Nets; 7-1

Clippers; 7-1

Celtics; 16-1

Heat; 16-1

76ers; 16-1

Nuggets; 20-1

Mavericks; 25-1

Trail Blazers; 25-1

Raptors; 30-1

Suns; 30-1

Jazz; 40-1

Pelicans; 50-1

Warriors; 80-1

Rockets; 80-1

Pacers; 100-1

Grizzlies; 100-1

Hawks; 100-1

Wizards; 200-1

Bulls; 200-1

Magic; 200-1

Timberwolves; 200-1

Spurs; 300-1

Kings; 300-1

Hornets; 300-1

Thunder; 500-1

Knicks; 500-1

Pistons; 500-1

Cavaliers; 500-1