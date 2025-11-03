Sportsbooks refund bets on UFC fight in Las Vegas after suspicious activity
Caesars Sportsbook and William Hill sportsbook refunded losing wagers on a UFC fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night after suspicious betting line movement before the bout.
Isaac Dulgarian reportedly dropped from a favorite of about -250 to about -160 over Yadier del Valle in the hour leading up to their featherweight fight on the undercard of UFC Vegas 110 at the UFC Apex.
The prop bet odds for a first-round finish also plummeted from +850 to +475, and the prop was reportedly taken off the board at DraftKings sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada.
Dulgarian then suffered a first-round submission loss, tapping out to a rear-naked choke. His efforts were ripped by UFC analyst and fighter Michael Chiesa after the bout on the ESPN+ broadcast.
“I’ve got to be honest here. That was an F- performance,” Chiesa said. “It was absolute trash.”
Caesars Sportsbook Support has a pinned tweet (@CaesarsHelp) from Saturday that states “Mobile customers with losing bets on the Dulgarian UFC fight will receive a cash credit within 24 hours (singles), or within 24 hours of the last leg being determined (Parlay/SGP/Super Parlay) should that bet have won without that leg included.”
William Hill posted the same tweet (@WilliamHillUS), with both books adding that “Retail customers should hold their tickets for now.”
A Caesars spokesperson told the Review-Journal on Monday that the sportsbook would have no further comment on the matter.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
