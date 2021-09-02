Sportsbooks say Matthew Stafford key to Rams’ chances in NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams are +220 at Circa Sports to win the NFC West this season, slotted in between the San Francisco 49ers (+210) and Seattle Seahawks (+240).

The Los Angeles Rams reached the playoffs three times in four years, including a Super Bowl appearance, despite having Jared Goff at quarterback.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the downtrodden Detroit Lions to the playoffs three times despite them being, well, the Lions.

Now Stafford plays for the Rams, with both looking to leave “despite” in the past — though it won’t be easy in the NFC West.

The Rams are +220 at Circa Sports to win the division this season, slotted in between the San Francisco 49ers (+210) and Seattle Seahawks (+240) in the tightest three-way race in the NFL.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the “major upgrade” from Goff to Stafford, combined with a stout defense and coach Sean McVay, makes Los Angeles a title contender.

“It is hard to judge with Stafford because he played on Detroit for so many years,” Esposito said. “But this is the hand-picked guy that Sean McVay liked, and I think in that offense with that defense, this catapults them to the best team in the NFC West.”

The Rams are 15-1 to win the Super Bowl and -170 to make the playoffs at Circa, with a season win total set at 10 (over -125).

The Rams traded Goff, two first-round picks and a third-rounder to Detroit to get Stafford, who has thrown for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns in 12 seasons.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett agrees that Stafford is a big upgrade from Goff.

“But they’re going to need Stafford to be as good as he can be to win this division,” Bennett said.

Stafford will get help from a strong defense led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, The Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in three of the past four seasons.

BetMGM took a $500 bet to win $100,000 on Donald to capture NFL MVP honors this season at 200-1.

Here’s a quick glance at the rest of the division:

San Francisco 49ers

— Season win total: 10½ (-110)

— Make playoffs (yes/no): -180/+155

— Super Bowl odds: 14-1

The 49ers finished last in the division last season (6-10) during an injury-ravaged campaign, but they’re the favorites to get back on top this season.

That status comes despite a lack of clarity at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter for now, but first-round pick Trey Lance is waiting in the wings. Some bettors appear to be seeing into the future, with Lance going from 300-1 to 100-1 to win the MVP at BetMGM, becoming one of the sportsbook’s biggest liabilities in the process.

Bennett said bettors have confidence that coach Kyle Shanahan can win with either quarterback.

“If Lance doesn’t really run with the job, they can still be a good team with Garoppolo at quarterback,” Bennett said.

Seattle Seahawks

— Season win total: 10 (-110)

— Make playoffs (yes/no): -135/+115

— Super Bowl odds: 20-1

The Seahawks’ odds reflect a confidence in their track record under quarterback Russell Wilson. Seattle has never won fewer than nine games under Wilson, and the Seahawks have made the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons.

They also won the division last season before losing to the Rams in a wild-card game.

“Anytime you have Russell Wilson you have a chance to win any game and potentially win a Super Bowl,” Esposito said.

Bennett said sharp bettors took Seattle to win the Super Bowl and also bet the Seahawks over their season win total.

Arizona Cardinals

— Season win total: 8½ (o-115)

— Make playoffs (yes/no): +170/-195

— Super Bowl odds: 60-1

The Cardinals went 8-8 last season and have a higher season win total this year, but they appear stuck behind the other three in the division.

Fairly or not, this year could serve as a referendum on the marriage of quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“Don’t think he’s regarded as one of the top coaches,” Bennett said. “I think he’s got talent there to work with, and this might be a big year for him as far as his ability to keep that job.”

Best bet

Cardinals under 8½ wins (+100 at Station): Just not enough wins to go around in the NFC West.

