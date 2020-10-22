Sportsbooks take down Bucs-Raiders game amid uncertainty

Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium was off the board at several sportsbooks after the Raiders’ offensive line was sent home because of coronavirus protocols.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) lines up to block against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the 1st quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The betting line for Sunday’s Raiders game is off the board at several Las Vegas sportsbooks after the team’s entire offensive line was sent home Wednesday because of coronavirus protocols.

Boyd Gaming, MGM Resorts, South Point, William Hill and the Wynn had the Tampa Bay-Raiders game scheduled for Sunday at Allegiant Stadium off the board.

The line moved toward the Buccaneers at the books that left the game up. Tampa Bay started the day as a 3-point favorite, but was up to -4½ at Circa Sports; -4 at the Golden Nugget, Station Casinos and the Westgate; and -3½ at Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday night.

The total also dropped after starting the day at 53½. Station was at 53; Caesars was at 52½; and Circa, Golden Nugget and the Westgate were down to 52.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he wasn’t sure how long the game would stay off the board. The status of some players might not be known until Saturday.

“I don’t know,” he said via text message. “It’s down for now. Let’s see what happens.”

