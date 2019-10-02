Sportsbooks won’t sweat Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup run this season

The Knights, who were as high as 500-1 to win the NHL title in 2018, are the 7-1 second choice at the Westgate to win the Stanley Cup behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-1).

Las Vegas sportsbooks avoided a multimillion-dollar payout when the Golden Knights lost in the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. But the city’s bookmakers won’t break a sweat if Vegas wins it all in 2020.

“They’re about a break-even prop in futures, which is unusual,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk management Jeff Sherman said.

“The liability is nothing compared to two years ago,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “There’s not a tremendous amount of value where they’re at now, but bettors will back them night in and night out. Their opening night handle on a Wednesday night will be greater than some of the pro football games that weekend.”

Knights No. 2 in futures

The Knights are second in Stanley Cup futures in tickets and money at the Westgate, where the Chicago Blackhawks are the ticket leaders and the Dallas Stars are the money leaders.

“All the Chicago teams are extremely popular in futures pools,” Sherman said. “The Stars made it deep into the playoffs last season. A lot of people are high on them this year. We opened them at 30-1 and now they’re down to 16-1 to win the Stanley Cup.”

VGK point total big decision

The Westgate averted a six-figure loss last season when Vegas (43-32-7, 93 points) finished under its season point total, which ranged from 95½ to 101½.

The Knights (102½) are one of four teams with a point total in the 100s this season, and Westgate bettors are banking on the under.

“Interestingly enough, our largest decision now on the team points is the Knights under 103½,” Sherman said. “Now we’re at 102½ and we’ve seen under play, so people thought we were too aggressive on that.”

Pacific weakest division

Vegas is the even-money favorite to win the Pacific Division, and Sherman said the short Stanley Cup price on the Knights is due in large part to their weak division.

“Right now, the Pacific Division looks to be the weakest,” he said. “So their path to success should be a little easier.”

Esposito expects Vegas to be a title contender again this season.

“They’re one of the top teams in the league, they have a huge home-ice advantage and I think they’ll be right there in the end,” he said.

Prop Knight contest

The Westgate is offering an inaugural “Prop Knight” contest this season. The entry fee is $100 (limit three entries), and contestants pick over or under on 30 Vegas player props. The tiebreaker is the Knights’ season point total, and the top three places are paid.

“We’re trying to get people involved,” Sherman said. “It’s an option for someone to invest $100 and you can have action all season.”

Holzhauer’s take

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer, a Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor and Knights fan, declined to give any NHL picks. But he did have a piece of advice for bettors.

“I can definitely recommend people to NOT bet VGK futures in town, as those markets are the most shaded against the popular teams,” he wrote in an email.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.