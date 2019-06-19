St. Louis Blues fans collect $150K in Stanley Cup futures bets

The Blues had the NHL’s worst record when St. Louis native Scott Berry placed a $400 bet to win $100,000 and friend Brandon Chapel made a $200 wager to win $50,000.

Sometimes it pays to bet with your heart.

It certainly paid off big for two St. Louis Blues fans who wagered on their hometown team at 250-1 odds in January at the Paris Las Vegas sportsbook to win the 2019 Stanley Cup.

The Blues had the NHL’s worst record when Scott Berry placed a $400 bet to win $100,000 and encouraged his friend, fellow St. Louis native Brandon Chapel, to make a $200 wager to win $50,000.

On Jan. 23, St. Louis embarked on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak to turn its season around. The Blues went on to beat the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final to win the first NHL title in the franchise’s 52-year history.

Berry and Chapel, virtual Blues brothers, returned to Paris Las Vegas on Tuesday to collect their winnings.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.