Stanley Cup Final betting options for Knights-Capitals Game 2

Updated series price
Washington Capitals +190
Golden Knights -240
Exact series result
Capitals win in five games 15-1
Capitals win in six games 5-1
Capitals win in seven games 6-1
Knights win in four games 11-2
Knights win in five games 3-1
Knights win in six games 9-2
Knights win in seven games 4-1
Game 2
Capitals +140
Knights -155
Capitals +1.5 -200
Knights -1.5 +175
Over 5.5 -130
Under 5.5 +110
First period
Capitals +125
Knights -140
Over 1.5 -115
Under 1.5 -105
Reverse puck line
Capitals -1.5 +330
Knights +1.6 -410
Game 2 props
Which team will score first?
Knights -145
Capitals +125
Will either team score in the first 10 minutes?
Yes -135
No +115
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes -250
No +210
Total goals by Capitals
Over 2.5 -120
Under 2.5 Even
Total goals by Knights
Over 3 -120
Under 3 Even
Will the game go into overtime?
Yes +280
No -340
Which team will have more penalty minutes?
Capitals -140
Knights: +120
Will Alex Ovechkin score a goal?
Yes +155
No -175
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal?
Yes +210
No -250
Will Nicklas Backstrom score a goal?
Yes +210
No -250
Will William Karlsson score a goal?
Yes +150
No -170
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal?
Yes +150
No -170
Will James Neal score a goal?
Yes +190
No -220
Total shots on goal by Capitals 31½
Total shots on goal by Knights 32
Player to score first goal
William Karlsson 6-1
Alexander Ovechkin 7-1
Jonathan Marchessault 8-1
Evgeny Kuznetsov 12-1
James Neal 12-1
Erik Haula 12-1
Reilly Smith 12-1
T.J. Oshie 15-1
Alex Tuch 15-1
Nicklas Backstrom 18-1
Lars Eller 25-1
Tom Wilson 25-1
John Carlson 30-1
Brett Connolly 40-1
David Perron 40-1
Cody Eakin 40-1
Shea Theodore 40-1
Tomas Nosek 40-1
Nate Schmidt 40-1
Andre Burakovsky 40-1
Colin Miller 40-1
Devante Smith-Pelly 60-1
Jakub Vrana 60-1
Ryan Reaves 80-1
Brayden McNabb 80-1
Deryk Engelland 100-1
Ryan Carpenter 100-1
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 100-1
Chandler Stephenson 100-1
Dmitry Orlov 100-1
Matt Niskanen 100-1
Jay Beagle 100-1
Luca Sbisa 100-1
Christian Djoos 200-1
Michael Kempny 200-1
Brooks Orpik 300-1
Field (all others) 30-1
Posted at Westgate, William Hill and Station Casinos sports books
