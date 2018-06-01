Stanley Cup Final prop bets for Knights-Capitals Game 3

Updated series price
Washington Capitals; -115
Golden Knights; -105
Game 3 props
Will either team score in the first 10 minutes?
Yes; -135
No; +115
Will the Knights score a goal in the first period?
Yes; -145
No; +125
Will the Capitals score a goal in the first period?
Yes; -160
No; +140
Will Game 3 go to overtime?
Yes; +280
No; -360
Will either team score three straight goals?
Yes; +190
No; -240
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes; -270
No; +220
Total goals by Capitals
Over 2.5; -140
Under 2.5; +120
Total goals by Knights
Over 2.5; -120
Under 2.5; Even
Will Alex Ovechkin score a goal?
Yes; +150
No; -180
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal?
Yes; +240
No; -300
Will T.J. Oshie get a point?
Yes; -110
No; -110
Will John Carlson get a point?
Yes; -120
No; Even
Will William Karlsson score a goal?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal?
Yes; +180
No; -220
Will James Neal score a goal?
Yes; +230
No; -280
Will Erik Haula score a goal?
Yes; +280
No; -360
Will Shea Theodore get a point?
Yes; +120
No; -140
Will Reilly Smith get a point?
Yes; -145
No; +125
Total shots on goal by Capitals; 31½
Total shots on goal by Knights; 31½
Player to score first goal
Alexander Ovechkin; 6-1
William Karlsson; 8-1
Jonathan Marchessault; 8-1
James Neal; 12-1
T.J. Oshie; 12-1
Evgeny Kuznetsov; 15-1
Erik Haula; 15-1
Reilly Smith; 15-1
Alex Tuch; 15-1
Nicklas Backstrom; 18-1
Lars Eller; 18-1
Tom Wilson; 25-1
Shea Theodore; 30-1
John Carlson; 30-1
Brett Connolly; 30-1
Andre Burakovsky; 30-1
Jakub Vrana; 30-1
David Perron; 40-1
Cody Eakin; 40-1
Nate Schmidt; 50-1
Colin Miller; 50-1
Devante Smith-Pelly; 50-1
Tomas Nosek; 80-1
Matt Niskanen; 80-1
Ryan Reaves; 100-1
Brayden McNabb; 100-1
Deryk Engelland; 100-1
Ryan Carpenter; 100-1
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare; 100-1
Chandler Stephenson; 100-1
Dmitry Orlov; 100-1
Jay Beagle; 100-1
Luca Sbisa; 100-1
Christian Djoos; 100-1
Michael Kempny; 100-1
Brooks Orpik; 200-1
Field (all others); 35-1
Posted at Westgate sports book
