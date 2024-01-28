69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Star-powered team punches 1st ticket to Super Bowl in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2024 - 3:11 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore R ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts to a first down against the Kansas City C ...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts to a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are coming to Las Vegas to try to defend their title.

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday in Baltimore to advance to Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City will play the winner of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in last year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City’s victory could mean pop superstar Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is coming to Las Vegas as well.

She has a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10, but should be able to fly back in time for kickoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
2
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Body camera footage undercuts ACLU’s claims in Durango High School incident
VICTOR JOECKS: Body camera footage undercuts ACLU’s claims in Durango High School incident
5
CARTOON: The best laid plans gang aft agley
CARTOON: The best laid plans gang aft agley
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) reacts after catching a pass for a first down in front of ...
NFL conference title betting trends: Edges for both games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Bills favored over Chiefs in Patrick Mahomes’ 1st road playoff game
Bills favored over Chiefs in Patrick Mahomes’ 1st road playoff game
The road to Las Vegas: How each AFC team can reach Super Bowl
The road to Las Vegas: How each AFC team can reach Super Bowl
Sportsbooks ‘destroyed’ Sunday; lines set for conference title games
Sportsbooks ‘destroyed’ Sunday; lines set for conference title games
What must 4 remaining teams do to reach Super Bowl in Las Vegas?
What must 4 remaining teams do to reach Super Bowl in Las Vegas?
49ers favored over Ravens, Chiefs in possible Super Bowl matchups
49ers favored over Ravens, Chiefs in possible Super Bowl matchups
Which teams would be the best for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas?
Which teams would be the best for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas?