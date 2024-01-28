Star-powered team punches 1st ticket to Super Bowl in Las Vegas

The AFC champions will face the NFC’s Detroit Lions-San Francisco 49ers winner in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts to a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are coming to Las Vegas to try to defend their title.

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday in Baltimore to advance to Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City will play the winner of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in last year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City’s victory could mean pop superstar Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is coming to Las Vegas as well.

She has a concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10, but should be able to fly back in time for kickoff.

