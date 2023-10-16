Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K

A bettor at Station Casinos is one leg away from hitting a $250 10-team NFL parlay for $199,750. Their fate will be decided in the Cowboys-Chargers “Monday Night Football” game.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stands on the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

A Station Casinos sportsbook bettor is one win away from cashing a $250 10-team NFL parlay for $199,750.

The gambler needs the Cowboys (-1½) to beat the Chargers by two points or more on “Monday Night Football” to win the 799-1 long shot bet.

The bettor hit the first nine legs of the parlay Sunday, including a miracle cover by the Raiders, 2½-point favorites who were clinging to a 19-17 lead over the Patriots in the final minutes when Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols sacked Mac Jones for a safety with 1:47 left for a 21-17 win.

Here are the other eight legs:

— Commanders (+1½), beat Falcons 24-16

— Vikings (-3½), beat Bears 19-13

— Browns (+9½), beat 49ers 19-17

— Texans (+1½), beat Saints 20-13

— Jaguars (-3½), beat Colts 37-20

— Lions (-3½), beat Buccaneers 20-6

— Rams (-7½), beat Cardinals 26-9

— Jets (+6½), beat Eagles 20-14

Dallas, which opened as a 3-point favorite over Los Angeles, was throttled by the 49ers last week in an embarrassing 42-10 loss at San Francisco.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on the Chargers at +3, and the line has since dropped to 1½.

Whitelaw proclaimed the Cowboys (3-2, 3-2 ATS, 3-2 over-under) “a fraud” last week while making the Niners his best bet and is doubling down on LA, which will be bolstered by the return of running back Austin Ekeler from injury.

“You know my feelings on the Cowboys,” he said. “The Chargers are coming off a bye, Ekeler’s coming back, and (QB Justin) Herbert is recovered from the hand (injury).

“I just think the Chargers are every bit as good as Dallas. And the Cowboys are a much better home team than they are on the road. The one negative for the Chargers is they just don’t have a home field (advantage).”

Dallas is on a 3-5 spread skid on the road, and LA (2-2, 2-2 ATS, 2-2 over-under) is on a 5-1 ATS run at home. The Chargers also are 5-1 ATS as underdogs.

The total of 50½ is the highest on the board this week after unders went 11-2-1 Thursday and Sunday.

