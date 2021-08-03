Station Casinos broadens sports betting offerings

Station Casinos has launched a new STN Sports mobile betting app with an expanded menu and better prices for bettors under new sportsbook vice president Jason McCormick.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Jason McCormick tapes a new sports betting podcast with Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito, not shown, at Sunset Station in Henderson Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Formerly the Red Rock Resort sportsbook director, McCormick replaced Art Manteris in May when the longtime Station sportsbook VP retired after 43 years in the sports betting industry in Las Vegas.

“It’s like having to replace (Duke coach) Mike Krzyzewski. The guy’s a Hall of Famer and living legend in our industry,” said McCormick, a Chicago native who has worked for Station for 18 years. “To follow him is an honor.”

Former Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito has replaced McCormick as Red Rock Resort sportsbook director. Jason Simbal is now the STN Sports director, and Bert Cirincione is now the Station sportsbooks retail operations director.

McCormick said the new STN Sports app is easier and faster to use and features an enhanced in-play wagering experience with virtual play-by-play stats, a scoreboard and location of the ball on the field.

The app also offers betting options such as team over-under totals for each game, batting and pitching props for each baseball game, and the ability to buy up to two points on the side and total of all football and basketball games.

“We’re trying to really expand our menu to anything our guests would be looking to bet,” McCormick said. “We’re doing way more props than we’ve ever done before.”

The book recently posted NFL regular-season props on passing, receiving and rushing leaders and a player prop on Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown passes (36½, o-140).

Station has started using the penny line in baseball, and McCormick said bettors also can expect to see better money-line splits in football games and higher limits.

“Where you see -330 and +250, that’s an 80-cent split. You’re going to see those splits shorten up pretty aggressively,” he said. “There are great books throughout the valley, and we want to put everybody on the same playing field.

“If we can offer great convenience and a really competitive app that has all the sports, we’ve really got it all going for us.”

Station, celebrating its 45th anniversary in Las Vegas this year, recently added 55 self-service sports betting kiosks at its 14 books across the valley.

Bettors can earn up to a $500 bonus in a new STN Sports app sign-up promotion through Oct. 31. If a player deposits $5,000 and wagers $5,000, they will earn $500, or 10 percent of their original deposit amount.

To clarify, bettors don’t have to wager the full amount to earn cash back. The same 10 percent bonus applies to any amount wagered. For example, if a player deposits $1,000 and bets $700, they will earn a $70 bonus.

Station also launched a STN Sports ad campaign Sunday featuring Instagram comedian Matt Cutshall, who on the new local TV commercial explains bets on “soccerball” and “tennisball” while wading through a fountain in front of a sprinkler. A series of similar Cutshall skits will debut in the coming weeks.

