Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2019 - 1:09 pm
 

Station Casinos is offering a free sportsbook wager for certain guests in response to the Vegas Golden Knights landing a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

If the local hockey team wins the championship, Station Casinos would pay out an aggregate amount that could reach up to $1,000,000, the company said in a press release Wednesday.

Invited Boarding Pass loyalty club member guests can swipe their card at any kiosk inside a participating Station Casinos’ property on the first day of the playoff series Wednesday, April 10 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. to receive a bet voucher that the company says will be redeemable at any Station Casinos’ sportsbook if the Vegas Golden Knights win the championship this season.

Others interested in the free sports bet need to earn 300 boarding pass points from playing slots, video poker and table games at Palace, Boulder, Texas, Sunset, Santa Fe, the Fiestas, Green Valley Ranch,or Red Rock casinos on April 10.

