Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup

Station Casinos has caught playoff hockey fever and will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. Payouts could amount to up to $1 million if the team wins it all.

Charmaine Pennington, left, shops for Golden Knights jerseys on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. "We're buying one for our son who's in the Air Force in North Carolina," said husband Tom Pennington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Michael Harlan, right, buys some Golden Knights swag from Anna Sommers on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

John Gutierrez looks at hockey sticks on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. "I thought it might be fun to bring one of these to the Knights games," said Gutierrez. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Tom Pennington and wife Charmaine, left, and John Rana shop for Golden Knights jerseys on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. "We're buying one for our son who's in the Air Force in North Carolina," said Tom Pennington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Kathy Day shops for Golden Knights hats on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Brian Baker, left, Anna Sommers and Debbie Ikirt talk Golden Knights gear on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Charmaine Pennington, left, and husband Tom shop for Golden Knights jerseys on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. "We're buying one for our son who's in the Air Force in North Carolina," said Tom Pennington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Hours after the completion of the team’s stunning four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round of the National Hockey League playoffs Tuesday, the locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy.

Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties — Palace, Boulder, Texas, Sunset and Santa Fe Station, Green Valley Ranch, or Red Rock Resort.

The swipe, which must occur between 12:01 a.m., and 11:59 p.m., Monday, would qualify a guest to get a voucher that can be redeemed for a sportsbook bet of between $5 and $250 for the Knights to win the championship. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000.

Cardholders who don’t receive an invitation, which are based on a patron’s regular level of play, can qualify on Monday by collecting 100 points playing slot machines, video poker and table games at any of the seven properties.

Once a 500-1 long shot to win the 2018 Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.

The team was the first first-year team to sweep a playoff series with Tuesday’s 1-0 series-ending victory over the Kings in Los Angeles.

The team is awaiting the winner of the series between the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks to determine who the team will play in the Western Conference semifinals.

That means the team must still win 12 games for bettors to cash tickets for winning the Stanley Cup.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.