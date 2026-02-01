62°F
Station Casinos posts Super Bowl 60 prop bets — FULL LIST

Guests line up to place bets at the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casi ...
Guests line up to place bets at the newly renovated STN Sportsbook at Sunset Station hotel-casino in Henderson, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2026 - 4:51 pm
 

STN Sports has posted its enormous menu of prop bets for Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Here’s the full list:

2026 Pro Fb Champ Game Props by Las Vegas Review-Journal

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

