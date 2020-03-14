57°F
Station Casinos refunds NCAA futures

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2020 - 6:36 pm
 

Station Casinos joined other Las Vegas sportsbooks in refunding NCAA Tournament futures Friday evening.

Some bettors had contacted the Review-Journal inquiring about the delay after not being able to get their money back following the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Station released a statement confirming the refund.

Futures bets on other major sports, including the NBA and NHL, remain pending until the leagues make decisions on whether to resume their seasons.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

