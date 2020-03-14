Station Casinos refunds NCAA futures

Some bettors had contacted the Review-Journal after they were unable to cash their tickets following the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.

Station Casinos joined other Las Vegas sportsbooks in refunding NCAA Tournament futures Friday evening.

Some bettors had contacted the Review-Journal inquiring about the delay after not being able to get their money back following the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Station released a statement confirming the refund.

Futures bets on other major sports, including the NBA and NHL, remain pending until the leagues make decisions on whether to resume their seasons.

