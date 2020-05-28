Station Casinos to reopen betting app Friday
The app, which has been closed since casinos shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Station Casinos announced Thursday that its STN sports betting app would reopen Friday.
Jason McCormick, the director of race and sports at Station, said in a video posted on Twitter that the app would be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily starting Friday.
Funds can be managed electronically through the app, he said.
The horse racing side of the app will reopen June 4, McCormick confirmed in a text message. (He said in the video that the racing side also would open Friday.)
Mobile bettors, we’re excited to announce the STN Race & Sports App returns to operation tomorrow.
Betting available starting at 7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/VPEyqPvRWj
— Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) May 28, 2020
The Station app has not been open since casinos closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
