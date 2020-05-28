108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Station Casinos to reopen betting app Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2020 - 4:28 pm
 

Station Casinos announced Thursday that its STN sports betting app would reopen Friday.

Jason McCormick, the director of race and sports at Station, said in a video posted on Twitter that the app would be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily starting Friday.

Funds can be managed electronically through the app, he said.

The horse racing side of the app will reopen June 4, McCormick confirmed in a text message. (He said in the video that the racing side also would open Friday.)

The Station app has not been open since casinos closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
2
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
3
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
4
Woman charged after alleged dog strangulation in Summerlin
Woman charged after alleged dog strangulation in Summerlin
5
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST