Station Casinos to reopen betting app Friday

The app, which has been closed since casinos shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Sunset Station sign towers over an empty, blocked off parking lot after casinos were ordered closed due to the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Station Casinos announced Thursday that its STN sports betting app would reopen Friday.

Jason McCormick, the director of race and sports at Station, said in a video posted on Twitter that the app would be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily starting Friday.

Funds can be managed electronically through the app, he said.

The horse racing side of the app will reopen June 4, McCormick confirmed in a text message. (He said in the video that the racing side also would open Friday.)

Mobile bettors, we’re excited to announce the STN Race & Sports App returns to operation tomorrow. Betting available starting at 7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/VPEyqPvRWj — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) May 28, 2020

The Station app has not been open since casinos closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.