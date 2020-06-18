Station offering $10K twin quinella promotion
Station Casinos is offering a $10,000 twin quinella promotion for the next three Saturdays.
Bettors must pick the top two finishers, in either order, of two predetermined races. A four-horse combination (two horses for the first race, two for the second) costs $2.
Any winners split $10,000.
