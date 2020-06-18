80°F
Station offering $10K twin quinella promotion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2020 - 8:28 am
 

Station Casinos is offering a $10,000 twin quinella promotion for the next three Saturdays.

Bettors must pick the top two finishers, in either order, of two predetermined races. A four-horse combination (two horses for the first race, two for the second) costs $2.

Any winners split $10,000.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

