Station offering $10K twin quinella promotion

Station Casinos is offering a $10,000 twin quinella promotion for the next three Saturdays.

Sunset Station sign towers over an empty, blocked off parking lot after casinos were ordered closed due to the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Station Casinos is offering a $10,000 twin quinella promotion for the next three Saturdays.

Bettors must pick the top two finishers, in either order, of two predetermined races. A four-horse combination (two horses for the first race, two for the second) costs $2.

Any winners split $10,000.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.