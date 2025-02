Station Sports has posted its menu of prop bets for Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates as time runs down in their NFL AFC Championship football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Bills by a score of 32-29. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Here is the list:

2025 Pro Fb Champ Game & Props by Tony Garcia on Scribd