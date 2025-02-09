Super Bowl 59 prediction poll: 50 opinions for Chiefs-Eagles

The Chiefs are 1-point favorites over the Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl, and the total is 48½. Here’s a survey of opinions from media and professional handicappers.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl, and the total is 48½.

A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers:

Clay Baker, RaiderNation Radio: Chiefs, 30-24

To pick against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is like thinking James Bond won’t make it. The Chiefs have stared death down all season long and will survive again.

Jim Barnes, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 31-28

Mahomes and Kansas City again make the winning plays when it matters.

Vinny Bonsignore, Review-Journal: Eagles, 34-28

The better team, top to bottom, prevails.

Stormy Buonantony, ESPN reporter/VSiN host: Eagles, 28-24

Most of the analysis I’ve heard from those backing KC sounds something like this: “The Eagles have the better team … but Patrick Mahomes,” or “I’ve learned my lesson betting against the Chiefs.” I’m not going to slight anyone for that rationale considering how fruitful it’s been historically, but I’m taking my chance with Philly as the better team top to bottom.

Frank Carulli, Xpressbet.com: Eagles, 27-17

Saquon. … and on … and on.

Chip Chirimbes, Gamblersworld.net: Chiefs, 24-23

My first impression of this matchup is that the bookies made the wrong team favored. But I believe, for the most part, that they know more than I do.

Steve Cofield, ESPN Las Vegas: Eagles, 31-23

More complete team with the better roster prevails. Plus the eyes of the world will be on the officiating. It’ll be a cleanly called game.

Dionne D’Amico, @1stLadyofVegas: Chiefs, 27-23

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs know how to get it done in the Super Bowl. They’ve done it, and will be the first team ever to win it three straight times.

Joe D’Amico, @JoeDamicoWins: Chiefs, 27-24

Andy Reid knows what it takes to win on this platform. Patrick Mahomes does what it takes to win on this platform, and everybody is forgetting how good the Chiefs’ defense really is.

Todd Dewey, Review-Journal: Eagles, 24-21

You can bet against Patrick Mahomes after all.

Alan Dumond, three-time SuperContest top-15 finisher: Chiefs, 24-20

The Patriots’ dynasty of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has now been replaced by the Chiefs’ dynasty of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The Chiefs always seem to find a way to win the close games and the biggest games, and I expect them to do so again.

Brian Edwards, MajorWager.com: Chiefs, 31-27

The over is my main play, but I’ll be on the Chiefs for less as well.

Chuck Esposito, Red Rock Resort sportsbook director: Chiefs, 24-23

I’m predicting the first three-peat in pro football history. The Eagles give up the fewest points and are second in the fewest yards, they have the better offensive line and the superior running game and hold a 10-0 advantage in the turnover department in the postseason. What they don’t have is No. 15. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi and make history.

Patrick Everson, VegasInsider/Fox Sports: Eagles, 28-24

It sounds as if a lot of sharp action is on the Eagles. Hopefully that’s true, since I’ve decided to tail the smart set. But I’m doing so on an alternate spread instead, seeking a better payout. I’m on Eagles -3½ (+175). Fade accordingly.

Ben Fawkes, Bfawkes22.substack.com: Eagles, 27-24

Patrick Mahomes is the ultimate equalizer, but Philadelphia’s roster is better overall. The Eagles get revenge for the Super Bowl that got away a few years ago.

Lou Finocchiaro, GambLou.com: Eagles, 29-19

The Eagles dominate the Chiefs by employing a punishing running game and complement their time-consuming offensive production with a top-ranked defensive effort.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: Eagles, 27-24

A very successful Super Bowl system is simply to play the underdogs with the overall better defense. The Eagles are the NFL’s top defense, allowing only 278.4 yards per game, while the Chiefs allow 320.6 ypg.

Mark Franco, FrancoSports.com: Eagles, 27-24

The Eagles have the edge with their running game behind Barkley, and their offense will put up points. The Chiefs will be facing one of the best defenses they have seen all season.

Bernie Fratto, Fox Sports Radio: Chiefs, 26-20

The Chiefs are the Greg Maddux of the NFL. They make football an art form, combining skill and nuance, while carving up their opponents’ weaknesses with raw efficiency. Ultimately, they leave you wondering what happened.

Ben Gotz, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 24-23

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes haven’t lost a one-score game all year. They pull out one more close one Sunday.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 23-20

How soon after do we get a new Taylor Swift song titled, “My Baby’s Three-Peat.”

Adam Hill, Review-Journal: Eagles, 24-20

I’d like to say the offensive line, run game and pass defense of Philadelphia are the reason I’m picking them, but really it’s just the notion that I don’t believe there is any realm in which Kansas City’s success in one-score games is sustainable.

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com: Eagles, 26-17

This is a better Philly team than two years ago and not as good a Kansas City team as two years ago. As Chad & Jeremy sang 60 years ago in “A Summer Song”: “All good things must end some day. Autumn leaves must fall.”

Scott Kellen, @SixthSenseNFL: Eagles, 31-29

Philadelphia has the better team on paper at most positions except the most important one, which is quarterback. The Philadelphia defense will have to do what most teams haven’t been able to do, which is stop Mahomes. This line is too close for me. But like last year with Kansas City, this year I will look for a first quarter in-game line of +3 or better on Philadelphia to give myself the best chance to cover against the Chiefs and Mahomes’ miracles.

Doug Kezirian, OnlyPlayers.com: Eagles, 24-20

Mahomes is the best, but Kansas City’s Super Bowl opponents have had numerous opportunities to secure a win with him on the sidelines. The Eagles’ offense gets it done this time.

Jay Kornegay, SuperBook vice president of marketing: Eagles, 31-24

I believe the KC rush defense is somewhat overrated. A lot of their opponents, including all AFC West teams, couldn’t run the ball against anyone. The Eagles ran the ball all season long.

Dana Lane, @DanaLaneSports: Eagles, 28-26

The Chiefs’ straight-up record says they’re a dominant team, but an 8-11 ATS record tells bettors something different. The Chiefs won six times by a combined 15 points, and now face the league’s top defense. The Eagles are in a Super Bowl revenge spot, and I’ll fly with Philly.

Allen Leiker, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 28-24

Patrick Mahomes is 8-0 against Vic Fangio-coached defenses. And Andy Reid has had two weeks to prepare for the Eagles’ top-ranked defense.

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN betting analyst: Chiefs, 24-21

Betting against Patrick Mahomes in a Super Bowl is like doubting the sunrise — put your trust in greatness and let him do what he does best.

Bruce Marshall, CBS Sportsline: Chiefs, 23-20

Close again between these two, but if the spread is beneath 3, the case for the Chiefs and their uncanny knack to win one-score games rolls out like a red carpet. The pace might more resemble the Eagles’ 21-17 win over Kansas City in the 2023 regular season than the Chiefs’ 38-35 win in the Super Bowl two years ago.

TC Martin, TC Martin Show host: Eagles, 26-23

Philly has been the most consistent team all season, and the Eagles’ top-rated defense will be the difference in this one. Fly Eagles Fly.

Jason McCormick, Station Casinos vice president of race and sports: Eagles, 24-17

No three-peat down in the “The Big Easy.” Eagles defense and “tush push” too much for Chiefs.

Mitch Moss, VSiN host: Eagles, 31-26

I give Philadelphia the edge in most areas of this matchup. KC has the better QB, coach and kicker. The Eagles are better pretty much everywhere else.

John Murray, Westgate vice president of race and sports: Eagles, 27-17

Trusting the Eagles defense and run game to stop the three-peat, although Sirianni makes me nervous.

Brent Musburger, VSiN host: Chiefs, 27-24

Taylor Swift makes it 15 straight Kelce victories when watching live. Three-peat, baby.

Tony Nevill, Treasure Island sportsbook director: Chiefs, 27-24

The Eagles lose in OT on a Harrison Butker field goal, and Butker is named MVP.

Scott Pritchard, Pritchardspicks.com: Chiefs, 24-23

Cannot go against a team that has lost only one real game since two Christmases ago.

Willie Ramirez, WGRamirez.com: Eagles, 24-20

Jalen Hurts, there’s unfinished business, and Saquon Barkley said the Eagles have been strictly business. Philly will use its rushing attack to stand on business and end Kansas City’s reign.

Wes Reynolds, VSiN analyst: Eagles, 26-22

While the Chiefs are in possession of back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, I will almost always back the team with the better running game and better defense, especially when it’s an underdog.

Micah Roberts, CBS Sportsline: Eagles, 38-24

It’s usually a good idea to take the team with the best running back and the No. 1 defense in the Super Bowl.

Ed Salmons, SuperBook vice president of risk: Eagles, 31-16

Eagles have been the better team all season, and you get them as an underdog.

David Schoen, Review-Journal: Eagles, 25-18

Scorigami cashes at 20-1.

Teddy Sevransky, @Teddy_Covers: Chiefs, 23-21

It’s Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes or pass for this bettor in this point-spread/money-line range; backing the team that has found ways to win tight games again and again.

Jeff Sherman, SuperBook vice president of risk: Eagles, 27-16

The Eagles’ defense will frustrate Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs’ offense, as Kansas City and the Swifties will be asking “Is It Over Now?” regarding the three-peat.

Alex B. Smith, @AxSmithSports: Eagles, 27-20

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Carter will be the keys for Philly to capture its second Lombardi Trophy and to snap the streak of the KC Swifts.

Kelly Stewart, @KellyInVegas: Eagles, 21-20

Close defensive game. The Eagles have led the league in defensive EPA for the second half of the NFL season. While (defensive coordinator) Steve Spags has been great in Kansas City, I ultimately think it will come down to Saquon Barkley being able to exploit the Chiefs’ run defense.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Chiefs, 30-24

The Eagles have been the better team most of the season, but I’ll ride Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl until the well runs dry.

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio host: Chiefs, 33-27

I know Philly is good enough to win, but the NFL reminds me of old school boxing. Until somebody knocks out Ali, he’s still the champ.

Matt Youmans, VSiN host: Eagles, 24-23

In August, I bet Philadelphia at 16-1 odds to win the championship, and I’ll stick with that pick because the Eagles’ edge in this matchup should be the running of Saquon Barkley behind a dominant offensive line.

Cris Zeniuk, @LasVegasCris: Eagles, 31-23

The metric model I use has a clear advantage for the Eagles. I feel the Eagles overcome Kansas City’s playoffs mojo.

Results:

— Straight-up: Eagles 30, Chiefs 20

— Against the spread: Eagles 30, Chiefs 16, Push 4

— Total: Under 26, Over 24

