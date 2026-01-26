Super Bowl 60 betting line: Seahawks open as favorites over Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks opened as 3½-point favorites over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The line quickly shot up to 4½. The total is 46½.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye celebrates with the trophy after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is congratulated by wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jake Bobo during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Seattle Seahawks have a shot at redemption.

Eleven years after a fateful call by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll likely cost the Seahawks their second straight Super Bowl title in a crushing loss to the New England Patriots, the teams will meet again in Super Bowl 60.

Seattle opened as a 3½-point favorite over New England at Caesars Sportsbook in the NFL championship game Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The line quickly shot up to 4½. The Seahawks opened as 4-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook. The consensus total is 46½.

The Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC title game Sunday in Seattle, covering as 2½-point favorites. The game sailed over the total of 46 in the third quarter.

The Patriots, a mere seven years after they won their sixth and final Super Bowl title of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC championship game Sunday in snowy Denver. New England failed to cover as a 3½-point favorite en route to its 12th Super Bowl appearance and the game stayed way under the total of 43.

Super Bowl 60 is a rematch of Super Bowl 49, in which the betting line closed at pick’em. In what is regarded as one of the worst play calls in Super Bowl history, Carroll decided to pass rather than hand off to Marshawn Lynch, aka “Beast Mode,” from the 1-yard line. Malcolm Butler intercepted the pass from Russell Wilson to seal the Patriots’ 28-24 victory and fourth Super Bowl title.

