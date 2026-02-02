Super Bowl 61 odds: Wager to win 6 figures makes NFC team co-favorite

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are the consensus top four favorites to win the 2027 Super Bowl at the Westgate SuperBook.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The Detroit Lions haven’t won the NFL championship since 1957 and have never been to a Super Bowl.

But at least one Las Vegas oddsmaker thinks the Lions are a good bet to win the NFC and Super Bowl titles next season.

“For the last month, I’ve been telling everyone to bet the Lions (to win the) conference and Super Bowl, because they have one of the easiest schedules I’ve ever seen,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said.

Detroit, which failed to make the playoffs this season, is a 10-1 co-favorite at the Westgate to win Super Bowl 61 after opening at 14-1.

“One of our house customers made a really big bet on the Lions (on Saturday) night. It was to win six figures,” Salmons said. “I tried to keep a low number on it, and this guy bet it anyway.”

The Lions compiled a combined 27-7 record in the 2023 and 2024 seasons before slipping to 9-8 this season. They will face nine teams next season that had losing records in 2025, including five teams that finished last in their division in the Arizona Cardinals (3-14), New York Jets (3-14), Tennessee Titans (3-14), New York Giants (4-13) and New Orleans Saints (6-11).

The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are tied with Detroit at the Westgate at 10-1.

“It’s the first time I can ever remember opening a Super Bowl future book where every team is double digits,” Salmons said. “You never see that in any sport. It just shows you where the league is right now.

“Look at both (Super Bowl) teams last year. The Patriots had one of the worst teams in the league, and Seattle, at this time last year, Geno Smith was their quarterback.”

The Seahawks and Rams are the 9-1 co-favorites at STN Sports, followed by the Bills at 10-1. The Rams are the 9-1 favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Bills and Seahawks at 10-1.

“Our original thinking was the Rams 8-1, then they lost,” Salmons said. “(Quarterback Matthew) Stafford’s older. He could retire theoretically.”

The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and New England are tied for the 14-1 fifth choice at the SuperBook.

“The Bills and Patriots have really hard schedules next year,” Salmons said. “(The Patriots’) defense looks like the real deal. (Drake) Maye looks like he’s going to be a top-eight quarterback going forward.”

Super Chargers

Five teams are next at 16-1 in the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.

“A team you never want to go too high to begin with is the Chiefs because of (quarterback Patrick) Mahomes and the way people bet them,” Salmons said. “As long as Mahomes is there and walking, they’re always going to be lower than they should be.

“The other team I’m really high on next year is the Chargers. They’re going to get both their starting tackles back, and they’ve got a new offensive coordinator. I like (Mike) McDaniel. I think he’s a really sharp offensive mind.”

The Cincinnati Bengals are 18-1, followed by the Denver Broncos at 20-1 and the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars at 25-1.

“Me and (Westgate oddsmaker) Jeff (Sherman) were talking about it. We both can’t wait to bet the Broncos under wins next year,” Salmons said. “They have a really difficult schedule next year.”

The longest shots on the board at 200-1 are the Cardinals, Jets, Titans, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 100-1 at the Westgate and 150-1 at STN Sports to win the Super Bowl under Klint Kubiak, who is expected to be their next coach, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

“It seems like he’s the first piece you can add and actually have some hope to see some light at the end of the tunnel,” Salmons said. “Mendoza’s a really good runner, and that could really open some things up. But they’re just starting so far behind everyone else.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.