SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: 1st-half spread pushes; prop winners so far

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, middle, is stopped by the Los Angeles Rams defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) pulls in a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams are 4½-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, being played at the Rams’ home stadium in Inglewood, California.

UPDATES

5:15 p.m.: Catching up on some other props that hit in the first half:

NO score in the final two minutes of the first half (+260)

NO both teams won’t have lead in the first half (-160)

UNDER 1½ field goals in the first half (1, +115)

UNDER 37½ yards for first made field goal (29)

YES field goal in first quarter (-110)

NO field goal in second quarter (+250)

OVER 2½ TDs in first half (3, -110)

OVER 7½ yards for first TD (17, -110)

YES first TD is passing TD (-200)

YES Rams score TD in first quarter (+100)

YES Rams score TD in second quarter (-180)

NO Bengals won’t score TD in first quarter (-165)

YES Bengals score TD in second quarter (-145)

YES Bengals score last in first half (+110)

YES last score of first half will be TD (-110)

NO safety in the first half (-2,000)

YES Stafford will throw TD before interception (-275)

OVER 22½ longest reception for Odell Beckham Jr. (35, -110)

YES Rams punter Johnny Hekker will punt a touchback (+425)

OVER 28½ longest reception for Ja’Marr Chase (46, -110)

OVER 3½ Bengals with a rushing attempt (4 so far, -170)

5:02 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Rams -220/Bengals +172, spread -3½, total 46½.

5:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -½, total 24.

4:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 13, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 23½, Rams -185 ML. Second-quarter winners: Bengals +½, under 14, Bengals +130 ML (second-quarter score was 7-6 Bengals).

4:53 p.m.: The Bengals punt, and the Rams have the ball at their 41 with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

4:45 p.m.: Stafford throws an interception on a deep ball in the end zone with 2:00 left in the second quarter. He was -160 to throw a pick.

4:33 p.m.: Higgins was +190 to score a TD. Over 2½ players will attempt a pass cashes at +130.

4:32 p.m.: The Bengals pull out a trick play. Tee Higgins catches a 6-yard TD on a halfback pass from Joe Mixon, and the Bengals cut the Rams’ lead to 13-10 with 5:47 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -260 on the live line (Bengals +200), spread -5½, total 52½.

4:22 p.m.: Kupp was -170 to score a TD. Stafford hits over 1½ TD passes at -240.

4:21 p.m.: The Rams are rolling. Cooper Kupp catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Rams extend their lead to 13-3 with 12:51 left in the second quarter (extra point try fails on bad snap). The Rams are -500 on the live line (Bengals +350), spread -9½, total 50½.

4:13 p.m.: Live line after first quarter: Rams -290/Bengals +220, spread -6½, total 47½.

4:12 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams 7, Bengals 3. First-quarter winners: Rams -½ (+100), over 9½, Rams -150 ML.

4:10 p.m.: The Bengals get a long pass to Ja’Marr Chase but settle for a 29-yard field goal. The Rams lead 7-3 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.

4:04 p.m.: The Rams punt with 2:09 left in the first quarter and are -340 on the live line (Bengals +255), spread -7½, total 45½.

3:58 p.m.: The Bengals go three-and-out with 4:48 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -450 on the live line (Rams +320), spread -8½, total 48½.

3:53 p.m.: The Rams score first at -130. First score will be a TD cashes at -160.

3:52 p.m.: Beckham was 7-1 to score the first TD and +115 to score at any point.

3:51 p.m.: The Rams score first. Odell Beckham Jr. catches a 17-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -365 on the live line (Bengals +270), spread -7½, total 48½.

3:50 p.m.: All the no early score props cash: no in the first 3½ minutes (-550), first 4½ minutes (-340), first 5½ minutes (-150) and first 7½ minutes (+155).

3:48 p.m.: Matthew Stafford scrambles for seven yards and for the moment goes over his rushing prop total of 5½ and cashes his longest rush over 5½.

3:44 p.m.: The Bengals fail on fourth down at the Rams 49 with 9:57 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -235 on the live line (Bengals +182), spread -5½, total 46½.

3:42 p.m.: Joe Burrow’s first pass is complete at -220. Tyler Boyd’s first reception goes under 8½ yards (8).

3:38 p.m.: The Rams pick up one first down, then punt. The Bengals have the ball at their 42 with 11:54 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -166 on the live line (Bengals +132), spread -3½, total 47½.

3:36 p.m.: Matthew Stafford’s first pass is complete at -210. Cam Akers’ first reception goes over 5½ yards (7).

3:35 p.m.: The game is underway. The Rams receive.

3:29 p.m.: We have our first winners. The coin toss is heads, the Bengals won the toss, and the Rams called the coin toss incorrectly. Also, the Bengals deferred their option to the second half at -675 at BetMGM.

3:25 p.m.: The game is about to kick off:

3:10 p.m.: The first big betting decision today will come on the coin toss. Heads or tails? Who wins the toss? Does the player who calls the toss call it correctly? Read about why coin toss props are so popular here.

2:55 p.m.: The consensus line is Rams -4½, with the Golden Nugget and South Point at Rams -4. The total is split between 49 and 48½, with the Golden Nugget and Resorts World at 48.

2:50 p.m.: Here’s the line at the Westgate SuperBook as kickoff approaches:

— Bengals (+185) at Rams (-4½, 48½, -200), 3:30 p.m.

2:45 p.m.: The big bets have been flowing in on the Super Bowl, led by Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who has a total of $9.5 million to win $16.2 million riding on the Bengals to win the game at +170 on the money line.

The same bettor made three $1 million wagers at the Bellagio on Saturday night.

2:40 p.m.: The Super Bowl is all about prop bets, and we’ll be tracking as many as we can, focusing on the packet from the Westgate SuperBook.

