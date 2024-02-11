SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: 49ers trail, favored in 4th quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, left, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) battle during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The empty stands before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) recovers a fumble near San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Randy Gregory (5) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) makes the catch against Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) is tackled by San Francisco' Chris Conley (84) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Join us throughout the afternoon as we update all the betting action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game, bad beats and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

6:32 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Chiefs 13, 49ers 10. The 3-0 squares cash. The 49ers are -125 on the live line (Chiefs -105), spread 49ers -1½, total 36½.

6:31 p.m.: Longest reception by Jauan Jennings over 8½ (-110) cashes.

6:28 p.m.: Marquez Valdes-Scantling was 6-1 to score an anytime touchdown. Longest reception by Valdes-Scantling goes over 14½ (-110)

6:24 p.m: Patrick Mahomes hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 16-yard touchdown one play after the fumble recovery, and the Chiefs lead 13-10 with 2:28 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -160 on the live line (49ers +125), spread -2½, total 36½.

6:23 p.m.: Meltdown by the 49ers special teams, and the Chiefs recover the fumble after the ball hit the back of one player and was bobbled by another player.

6:17 p.m.: Total field goals made by Harrison Butker goes over 1½ (-110). Total yardage of all made field goals of the game goes over 107½ (-110).

6:15 p.m.: Harrison Butker bangs it through from 57 yards and the Chiefs now trail the 49ers 10-6 with 5:01 left in the third quarter. Butker was 3-1 to make a field goal longer than 50 yards. The 49ers are -200 on the live line (Chiefs +160), spread -3½, total 31½.

6:12 p.m.: What were the odds on a streaker?

6:11 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes keeps it on the RPO and rumbles for 22 yards. He goes over his longest rush 13½ yards (-110).

6:09 p.m.: Deebo Samuel is being listed as questionable with a left hamstring injury. The 49ers are already without Dre Greenlaw on defense.

6:04 p.m.: 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is down with what appears to be a hamstring injury. He has two catches for 24 yards and two carries for minus-1 yard unofficially. The 49ers are -250 on the live line (Chiefs +195), spread -4½, total 32½.

6:03 p.m.: It’s a pitcher’s duel. On pace for several unders.

6:01 p.m.: The defenses continue to dominate. Total punts by both teams Over 6½ cashes in the third quarter (-120).

5:50 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes is intercepted by Ji’Ayir Brown. Mahomes was -120 to throw an INT. The 49ers can’t capitalize on the field position, though, and are forced to punt. San Francisco leads 10-3 with 12:30 left in the third quarter and is -350 on the live line (Chiefs +260), spread -5½, total 34½.

5:45 p.m.: The second half is underway. The 49ers are -210 on the live line (Chiefs +165), spread -4, total 37.

5:35 p.m.: One bettor had a nice hit on the Jauan Jennings TD pass to Christian McCaffrey.

$8,000 winner on that Jauan Jennings TD pass 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jcAX1enhAZ — PropSwap (@PropSwap) February 12, 2024

5:30 p.m.: Stats

5:25 p.m.: Some of the props at the Westgate SuperBook that have cashed so far:

— Will either team score in the final 2 minutes of the first half (Yes -340)

— First rushing attempt by Deebo Samuel (Under 3½, -110)

— Total first-half field goals by both teams 1½ (Over -125)

— Will both teams have the lead in the first half (No -165)

— Largest lead of the first half by either team 9½ (Over -110)

— Team to score last in the first half (Chiefs -105)

— Total number of different players to have a passing attempt 2½ (Over +130)

— Total QB sacks by 49ers defense 1½ (Over -150)

— Longest gross punt by Tommy Townsend 56½ (Over -110)

— Lowest scoring quarter by both teams 3½ (Under Even) —

— Who will have more?: Caitlin Clark points vs. Travis Kelce first-half receiving yards -2½ (Clark -110)

5:14 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -3, total 23½.

5:12 p.m.: HALFTIME. 49ers 10, Chiefs 3. First-half winners: 49ers -½, under 23. Receiver Jauan Jennings tossed a 21-yard pass to Christian McCaffrey for the only game’s only touchdown, as the favorites covered the first half outright.

5:10 p.m.: Harrison Butker gets the Chiefs on the board with a 28-yard field goal. He was +115 to make a field goal in the second quarter. The 49ers lead 10-3 with 20 seconds left until halftime.

4:55 p.m.: On the McCaffrey touchdown, a few props hit: Distance of the game’s first TD goes over 7½ yards (-110). First TD of the game being a passing TD cashes (-145). Will the 49ers score a TD in the second quarter cashes (Yes -160).

4:49 p.m.: It didn’t look pretty, but Jauan Jennings throws a 21-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey, and the 49ers lead 10-0 with 4:23 left in the second quarter. McCaffrey was 4-1 to score the game’s first touchdown. The 49ers are -380 on the live line (Chiefs +280), spread -6½, total 37½.

4:46 p.m.: That’s a tough break for 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was injured running onto the field of all things. He will stay under his total of 8½ solo and assisted tackles.

4:43 p.m.: The 49ers force another punt and take over with good field position. They are -200 on the live line (Chiefs +160), spread -3½, total 33½.

4:37 p.m.: Maligned defensive lineman Chase Young has been a wrecking machine for the 49ers so far. He has one sack and forces an intentional grounding penalty.

4:26 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes hits Mecole Hardman for 52 yards and his longest completion prop goes over 36½ yards (-110). But Isiah Pacheco fumbles on the next play and the 49ers recover deep in their own territory. Total fumbles lost by both teams goes over 1½ (+250). The 49ers lead 3-0 with 11:59 left in the second quarter and are -170 on the live line (Chiefs +150), spread -3½, total 36½.

Ball is loose. Deommodore Lenoir knocks the ball out and the @49ers defense forces a turnover! 📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/PeAeIgfScU — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

4:21 p.m.: Jake Moody was +375 to make a field goal longer than 50 yards and even money to make the first field goal. He was +115 to make a field goal in the second quarter.

Longest field goal made of the game goes over 47½. Distance of the first field goal goes over 36½.

4:18 p.m.: Jake Moody connects from 55 yards and the 49ers lead 3-0 with 14:48 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -180 on the live line (Chiefs +145), spread -3½, total 38½.

4:14 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. 49ers 0, Chiefs 0. First-quarter winners: Chiefs +½, under 9½. The 0-0 square hits.

Will at least one quarter be scoreless prop cashes (Yes +350). The 49ers were -135 not to score a TD in the first quarter. The Chiefs were -145.

3:56 p.m.: The No (-110) cashes on “Will either team score in the first 6½ minutes of the game.”

3:54 p.m.: Brandon Aiyuk opens the 49ers’ second drive with an 18-yard reception. Cash over 8½ yards on his first reception prop.

3:50 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes’ first pass is complete for a short gain to Travis Kelce, cashing at -240. But the Chiefs can’t capitalize on the fumble and punt. Tommy Townsend’s boot goes 43 yards, under his total of 47½. The 49ers are -150 on the live line (Chiefs +120), spread -2½, total 43½.

3:49 p.m.: Isiah Pacheco is stuffed for a loss for 3 yards on his first rushing attempt, under his total of 3½.

3:45 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey’s first reception goes over the total of 5½ yards, but two plays later he fumbles and the Chiefs recover.

3:41 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey’s first carry goes over 3½ yards. Brock Purdy’s first pass is complete cashing at -220, and Kyle Jusczyk goes over his prop of 5½ receiving yards on the play, going for 18 yards.

3:40 p.m.: Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium is underway.

3:35 p.m.: The coin toss is heads (-101) and the Chiefs win the toss. Kansas City defers and San Francisco will get the ball first.

3:32 p.m.: Gronk misses the “Kick of Destiny 2.”

The kick is … NO GOOD 😱 pic.twitter.com/TxtDwKOsvU — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 11, 2024

3:31 p.m.: For those interested in the national anthem prop.

#SBLVIII Reba McEntire anthem prop bet was 1:30.5 Total goes OVER — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 11, 2024

3:28 p.m.: It looks like the books are rooting for the 49ers and the under.

3:25 p.m.: What a scene at the Westgate SuperBook!

3:15 p.m.: Now 46½ for the total at the Westgate SuperBook.

3:08 p.m.: Drake likes the Chiefs.

3 p.m.: Running back Jerick McKinnon is active for the Chiefs.

2:50 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Updated Super Bowl betting at #BetMGM@49ers open -2, no movement

▪️ 37% of bets, 26% of money on 49ers Total open 47, no movement

▪️ 60% of bets, 45% of money on Over@Chiefs open +115, now +110

▪️ 75% of bets, 72% of money on Chiefs — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

Most bet (tickets) player props at #BetMGM 1. Brock Purdy over 11.5 rushing yards (-120) 2. Isiah Pacheco over 64.5 rushing yards (-125) 3. Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards (-110) 4. Purdy over 0.5 interception (-135) 5. Patrick Mahomes over 27.5 rushing yards (-125) pic.twitter.com/wCV3JuWV8U — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

Most bet (tickets) to win Super Bowl MVP at #BetMGM 1. Travis Kelce (+1200) 18.5% 2. Christian McCaffrey (+450) 17.8% 3. Patrick Mahomes (+145) 15.7% 4. Isiah Pacheco (+2200) 8.8% 5. Brock Purdy (+230) 8.6% pic.twitter.com/rZ1xS5SX5G — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

2:45 p.m.: We’re seeing 47s at nearly every sportsbook in town, down from the earlier total of 47½.

2:30 p.m.: The Super Bowl is best known for prop bets, and we’ll be using the menu from the Westgate SuperBook to follow the action from today’s game. (Note: Many lines have moved since opening.)

See the full list of Westgate SuperBook props here.

See the full list of Caesars Sportsbook props here.

See the full list of Station Casinos props here.

See the full list of Circa Sports props here.

Here is today’s rundown:

— 49ers (-2, 47½, -130) vs. Chiefs (+115), 3:30 p.m.

The line has held steady Sunday, as sportsbooks were hit with a wave of large bets.

Here are all the largest bets that have been placed on today’s game.

