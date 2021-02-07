SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bucs in control going to 4th quarter

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the Super Bowl action — player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) pursues during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after their NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates catching an 8-yard touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, walks away during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates Rob Gronkowski (87) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The greatest quarterback of all time meets perhaps the future greatest quarterback of all time in the Super Bowl.

Six-time champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Join us throughout the day as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the over a thousand available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

6:21 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9. Third-quarter winners: Bucs +½ (-120), over 10½, Bucs +135 ML. The Bucs are -4,500 on the live line (Chiefs +1,300), spread -14½, total 56½.

6:14 p.m.: Over 3½ field goals cashes at +140. Both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals cashes at +100.

6:13 p.m.: Succop hits a 52-yard field goal, and the Buccaneers extend their lead to 31-9 with 2:46 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -6,000 on the live line (Chiefs +1,600), spread -15½, total 56½.

6:05 p.m.: Mahomes was +115 to throw an interception and +330 to throw an interception before a TD. Winfield was 8-1 to get an interception.

6:04 p.m.: The Chiefs are circling the drain. Antoine Winfield intercepts Mahomes off a deflection, and the Buccaneers have the ball back at the Kansas City 45, leading 28-9 with 6:20 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -3,500 on the live line (Chiefs +1,200), spread -15½, total 57½.

5:59 p.m.: Fournette was +125 to score a TD. He has also gone over his yardage prop of 48½ with 64 so far.

5:58 p.m.: The Buccaneers answer with authority. Leonard Fournette scores on a 27-yard run, and the Bucs extend their lead to 28-9 with 7:45 left in the third quarter. The Buccaneers are -900 on the live line (Chiefs +570), spread -11½, total 58½.

5:51 p.m.: Butker already went over 1½ field goals (-120) in the first half.

5:50 p.m.: The Chief settle for a field goal. Butker hits a 52-yarder, and the Chiefs cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 21-9 with 11:26 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -355 on the live line (Chiefs +270), spread -7½, total 54½.

5:46 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Chiefs have the ball first.

5:45 p.m.: Catching up on some props that are already decided:

— First kickoff by Chiefs’ Harrison Butker not a touchback (+250)

— No score in first 6½ minutes (+130)

— Chiefs score first (-120)

— Longest field goal over 46½ yards (+110) (Butker made 49-yarder)

— Yes field goal in first quarter (-110)

— First TD over 7½ yards (8), but under opener of 9½

— Yes field goal in second quarter (-300)

— No Chiefs TD first quarter (-110)

— Yes Bucs TD first quarter (+100)

— Yes score in final two minutes of first half (-360)

— Shortest TD under 1½ yards (-180)

— PUSH total of 3 TDs in first half

— No Chiefs TD second quarter (+225)

— Yes Bucs TD second quarter (-180)

— Bucs score last in first half (+100)

— Last score of first half will be a TD (-130)

— Largest lead by either team over 14½ points (-120)

5:29 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Buccaneers -330 (Chiefs +250), spread -7½, total 54½.

5:17 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -7 (-120), total 28.

5:15 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 21, Chiefs 6. First-half winners: Bucs +2, total pushes on 27, Bucs +125 ML. Second-quarter winners: Bucs +½ (-120), total pushes on 17, Bucs +130 ML (Bucs win quarter 14-3).

5:13 p.m.: Brown was +210 to score a TD. Brady over 2 TD passes (-130) and over 2½ TD passes (+130) cash.

5:12 p.m.: The Buccaneers get it done right before halftime — with the help of a couple of pass interference penalties. Antonio Brown catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Bucs extend their lead to 21-6 with six seconds left in the second quarter.

5:01 p.m.: Butker makes a 34-yard field goal, and the Chiefs cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 14-6 with 1:01 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -170 on the live line (Chiefs +138), spread -3½ (+106), total 49½.

4:56 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Chiefs are driving at the Tampa Bay 18.

4:49 p.m.: Penalties killed the Chiefs on that drive, wiping out an interception by Tyrann Mathieu and prolonging the drive after the Bucs made a field goal (offsides gave a first down).

4:48 p.m.: Gronkowski is over his yardage prop of 32½ with 37 so far. Brady over 1½ TD passes cashes at -220.

4:47 p.m.: Gronk strikes again. Gronkowski catches a 17-yard TD pass, and the Buccaneers take a 14-3 lead with 6:05 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -194 on the live line (Chiefs +156), spread -4½, total 51½.

4:37 p.m.: The Chiefs have to punt again, and it’s a shank. The Buccaneers have the ball at the Kansas City 38, leading 7-3 with 9:03 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -164 on the live line (Chiefs +134), spread -3½ (+108), total 49½.

4:32 p.m.: Tyreek Hill had a massive game in the teams’ first meeting, but he just now catches his first pass of the day, for 14 yards. He has a ways to go to hit his prop total of 95½.

4:31 p.m.: Wow. The Chiefs stuff Ronald Jones on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Chiefs take over with 10:50 left in the second quarter, trailing the Buccaneers 7-3.

4:20 p.m.: The Chiefs punt, and the Buccaneers have the ball back at their 30 with 14:50 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are now favored at -115 on the live line (Chiefs -105).

4:16 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Buccaneers 7, Chiefs 3. First-quarter winners: Bucs +½ (-140), total pushes on 10, Bucs +110 ML.

4:11 p.m.: Gronkowski was 16-1 to score the first TD at the Westgate. He was +190 to score a TD at any point.

4:10 p.m.: Gronk finds the end zone first. Rob Gronkowski catches an 8-yard TD pass, and the Buccaneers take a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -122 on the live line (Bucs +100), spread -1½, total 52½.

4:03 p.m.: Mahomes already has 24 rushing yards, putting him over his prop total of 22½. Of course, bettors won’t celebrate yet after last year’s Super Bowl, when Mahomes lost 15 yards on kneeldowns to end the game and pushed his rushing yards back under the prop total.

4:02 p.m.: The first score won’t be a touchdown cashes at +160. The first made field goal goes over 37½ yards.

4:01 p.m.: The Chiefs score first. Harrison Butker hits a 49-yard field goal, and the Chiefs lead the Buccaneers 3-0 with 5:10 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -210 on the live line (Bucs +168), spread -4½, total 50½.

3:55 p.m.: Tyreek Hill runs for 5 yards on a reverse, going over his prop of 4½ yards for the game (though the line opened at 5½).

3:51 p.m.: Brady is sacked, and the Bucs punt back to the Chiefs with 8:29 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -215 on the live line (Bucs +172), spread -4½, total 50½.

3:45 p.m.: The Chiefs have to punt, and the ball goes into the end zone for a touchback with 11:21 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -164 on the live line (Buccaneers +134), -3½ spread (+112), total 52½. Townsend will punt a touchback cashes at +290.

3:43 p.m.: Mahomes scrambled 11 yards for a first down. His first rush goes over 5½ yards (+105).

3:41 p.m.: Byron Pringle catches a 3-yard pass on first down. First reception goes under 5½ yards. Mahomes’ first pass is complete (-200).

3:40 p.m.: The Buccaneers go three-and-out. The Chiefs take over at their 33.

3:38 p.m.: We are underway. Tom Brady throws to Chris Godwin for a 2-yard gain. Godwin under 9½ first reception cashes. Brady’s first pass is complete (-200).

3:35 p.m.: There’s your first set of winners. The coin toss lands on heads. The Chiefs won the toss. The player who called the coin toss was correct (prop available at a few sportsbooks).

3:33 p.m.: Station Casinos announced a big bet on the total right before kickoff. A bettor at Palace Station wagered $220,000 to win $200,000 on under 55½.

3:31 p.m.: Here’s the consensus line right before kickoff:

Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 55½, -160) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+140)

3:08 p.m.: The Super Bowl is all about prop bets, including those tied to other sports.

The Golden Knights just locked in one side of some props with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Props at the Westgate include Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans’ catches -½ against Knights goals Sunday. So Evans will have to catch at least five passes to cash the prop.

2:16 p.m.: Murray said the Westgate has taken several big bets today, including $325,000 on Chiefs -3 (+100), $310,000 on Chiefs -155 on the money line, $200,000 on Buccaneers +153 ML, and $80,000 on Bucs +3 (+100).

Click here for a list of all the six-figure and higher bets confirmed to have been placed on the Super Bowl.

2 p.m.: The Chiefs are 3-point favorites across Las Vegas with less than two hours before kickoff.

Most books have the Chiefs -3 at the standard -110 odds. The Golden Nugget, Station Casinos and the Wynn have the Chiefs at -3 (-115). The Westgate has the best price on the Buccaneers at +3 (+100). (The Westgate is only dealing a 10-cent line on the spread at Chiefs -3 -110/Bucs +3 +100).

The total is almost evenly split between 56 and 55½. The line has consistently slid down all week from openers as high as 57½. Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it took sharp action on under 56 on Sunday to push the line down to 55½. BetMGM, the Westgate and William Hill moved to 55½ shortly after Circa.

The best prices on the money line are Chiefs -150 at the South Point and Buccaneers +153 at the Westgate.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said it was “pretty loaded on the Chiefs.”

“Need the under big too,” he said via text message. “Very good handle today. Very happy to see the business we are doing. The week started off slower than usually, but it’s definitely picked up today.”

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book’s best result remains for the Chiefs to win but not cover the spread.

“Best case is Chiefs by 1 or 2,” he said via text message. “Really need the under!!!!”

