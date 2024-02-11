SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chiefs cover in low-event 1st quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The empty stands before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) recovers a fumble near San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Randy Gregory (5) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Join us throughout the afternoon as we update all the betting action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game, bad beats and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

4:18 p.m.: Jake Moody connects from 55 yards and the 49ers lead 3-0 with 14:48 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -180 on the live line (Chiefs +145), spread -3½, total 38½.

4:14 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. 49ers 0, Chiefs 0. First-quarter winners: Chiefs +½, under 9½. The 0-0 square hits.

The 49ers were -135 not to score a TD in the first quarter. The Chiefs were -145.

3:56 p.m.: The No (-110) cashes on “Will either team score in the first 6½ minutes of the game.”

3:54 p.m.: Brandon Aiyuk opens the 49ers’ second drive with an 18-yard reception. Cash over 8½ yards on his first reception prop.

3:50 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes’ first pass is complete for a short gain to Travis Kelce, cashing at -240. But the Chiefs can’t capitalize on the fumble and punt. Tommy Townsend’s boot goes 43 yards, under his total of 47½. The 49ers are -150 on the live line (Chiefs +120), spread -2½, total 43½.

3:49 p.m.: Isiah Pacheco is stuffed for a loss for 3 yards on his first rushing attempt, under his total of 3½.

3:45 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey’s first reception goes over the total of 5½ yards, but two plays later he fumbles and the Chiefs recover.

3:41 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey’s first carry goes over 3½ yards. Brock Purdy’s first pass is complete cashing at -220, and Kyle Jusczyk goes over his prop of 5½ receiving yards on the play, going for 18 yards.

3:40 p.m.: Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium is underway.

3:35 p.m.: The coin toss is heads (-101) and the Chiefs win the toss. Kansas City defers and San Francisco will get the ball first.

3:32 p.m.: Gronk misses the “Kick of Destiny 2.”

The kick is … NO GOOD 😱 pic.twitter.com/TxtDwKOsvU — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 11, 2024

3:31 p.m.: For those interested in the national anthem prop.

#SBLVIII Reba McEntire anthem prop bet was 1:30.5 Total goes OVER — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 11, 2024

3:28 p.m.: It looks like the books are rooting for the 49ers and the under.

3:25 p.m.: What a scene at the Westgate SuperBook!

3:15 p.m.: Now 46½ for the total at the Westgate SuperBook.

3:08 p.m.: Drake likes the Chiefs.

3 p.m.: Running back Jerick McKinnon is active for the Chiefs.

2:50 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Updated Super Bowl betting at #BetMGM@49ers open -2, no movement

▪️ 37% of bets, 26% of money on 49ers Total open 47, no movement

▪️ 60% of bets, 45% of money on Over@Chiefs open +115, now +110

▪️ 75% of bets, 72% of money on Chiefs — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

Most bet (tickets) player props at #BetMGM 1. Brock Purdy over 11.5 rushing yards (-120) 2. Isiah Pacheco over 64.5 rushing yards (-125) 3. Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards (-110) 4. Purdy over 0.5 interception (-135) 5. Patrick Mahomes over 27.5 rushing yards (-125) pic.twitter.com/wCV3JuWV8U — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

Most bet (tickets) to win Super Bowl MVP at #BetMGM 1. Travis Kelce (+1200) 18.5% 2. Christian McCaffrey (+450) 17.8% 3. Patrick Mahomes (+145) 15.7% 4. Isiah Pacheco (+2200) 8.8% 5. Brock Purdy (+230) 8.6% pic.twitter.com/rZ1xS5SX5G — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

2:45 p.m.: We’re seeing 47s at nearly every sportsbook in town, down from the earlier total of 47½.

2:30 p.m.: The Super Bowl is best known for prop bets, and we’ll be using the menu from the Westgate SuperBook to follow the action from today’s game. (Note: Many lines have moved since opening.)

See the full list of Westgate SuperBook props here.

See the full list of Caesars Sportsbook props here.

See the full list of Station Casinos props here.

See the full list of Circa Sports props here.

Here is today’s rundown:

— 49ers (-2, 47½, -130) vs. Chiefs (+115), 3:30 p.m.

The line has held steady Sunday, as sportsbooks were hit with a wave of large bets.

Here are all the largest bets that have been placed on today’s game.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.