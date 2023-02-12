SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Eagles lead, favored in 2nd quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) embraces tight end Jack Stoll before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his catch with running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes under pressure during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1½-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Join us throughout the afternoon as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game, bad beats and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

4:26 p.m.: Jalen Hurts longest completion and A.J. Brown longest reception props cash.

4:25 p.m.: Jalen Hurts heaves a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown on the first play of the second quarter, and Philly leads the Chiefs 14-7. The Eagles are -190 on the live line (Chiefs +155), spread Eagles -3½, total 60½.

4:22 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Chiefs 7, Eagles 7. First-quarter winners: Chiefs +½, over 9½. The 7-7 square hits.

4:15 p.m.: Harrison Butker clanks the left upright from 42 yards and it remains Chiefs 7, Eagles 7 with 2:24 to go in the first quarter. The Eagles are -120 on the live line (Chiefs -110), spread Eagles -1½, total 56½.

4:07 p.m.: An early penalty puts the Eagles behind the chains and they are forced to punt. The Chiefs are -145 on the live line (Eagles +115), spread -2½, total 58½.

4:03 p.m.: “Game tied after 0-0” prop cashes early.

4:02 p.m.: Travis Kelce anytime touchdown (around -125) was a popular bet, and sportsbooks such as BetMGM took a big hit on that play.

Travis Kelce (-125) anytime touchdown. ✅ Kelce most bet player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl at @BetMGM. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) February 13, 2023

4:00 p.m.: The Chiefs answer, as Patrick Mahomes lobs a perfect pass to Travis Kelce and it’s tied at 7-7 midway through the first quarter. The Eagles are -120 on the live line (Chiefs -110), total 60½.

3:58 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes’ first pass is complete (-200).

3:57 p.m.: Isiah Pacheco’s first rushing attempt stays under 3½ yards.

3:54 p.m.: Hurts was 7-1 at Circa Sports and +750 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown.

3:52 p.m.: Jalen Hurts follows the lead of his offensive line and scores on a 1-yard sneak. The Eagles lead the Chiefs 7-0 at 10:09 of the first quarter.

3:50 p.m.: The Eagles march down the field on the opening drive, and Kenneth Gainwell bettors are crushed after he’s marked inches short of the goal line. Gainwell was 20-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and +2150 at Circa Sports to score the first touchdown.

3:47 p.m.: Winner.

A bettor placed a $3,000 wager on the opening kickoff to NOT be returned for a touchdown (-50000) 🧐 Potential profit: $6#SuperBowl | #NFL pic.twitter.com/U87Bh4OVlF — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 12, 2023

3:45 p.m.: Jalen Hurts’ first pass is complete. That opened -190 at the Westgate SuperBook.

3:43 p.m.: Super Bowl LVII is underway in Glendale, Arizona.

3:39 p.m.: Heads bettors on the coin toss.

3:36 p.m.: The coin toss is tails (-103). Kansas City defers and Philadelphia will get the ball first.

3:30 p.m.: And this is why you can’t bet on the national anthem in Nevada. Which one is it?

The National Anthem over hits at #SBLVII ✅ pic.twitter.com/rS24C6jJxP — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 12, 2023

THE NATIONAL ANTHEM GOES UNDER 2:05 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nEYVoA3gSh — br_betting (@br_betting) February 12, 2023

3:26 p.m.: Coin toss action at Station Casinos.

Notable bet on coin toss @redrockcasino: -$15,000 on HEADS -103 — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) February 12, 2023

3:13 p.m.: The view from BetMGM:

Chiefs-Eagles UNDER would be a good outcome for the book. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) February 12, 2023

3:08 p.m.: Seeing mostly 51½ for the total now. South Point hanging out at 52.

3:05 p.m.: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for the Super Bowl. The field bet for the game’s first touchdown is up to 76-1 at Circa Sports.

3:00 p.m.: Another massive wager on the Super Bowl. This one $1.68 million at DraftKings Sportsbook.

🚨 BIG BET ALERT 🚨 One bettor put $1.68 MILLION on Chiefs +3.5 (Alt Spread) Potential Payout: $2.68M 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/wgjPweKhUw — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 12, 2023

2:35 p.m.: Here is today’s rundown:

— Chiefs (+110) vs. Eagles (-1½, 52, -125), 3:30 p.m.

The line has moved around Sunday amid a flurry of large bets.

Here are all the known six-figure or larger bets that have been placed on today’s game.

2:30 p.m.: The Super Bowl is all about prop bets, and this afternoon we’ll be using the menu from the Westgate SuperBook to follow the action. (Note: Many lines have moved since betting opened.)

See the full list of Westgate props here.

See the full list of Caesars Sportsbook props here.

See the full list of Station Casinos props here.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.