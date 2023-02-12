SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Eagles lead, favored in 3rd quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal (3) embraces tight end Jack Stoll before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his catch with running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes under pressure during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes the touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, left, cannot catch a pass while being defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1½-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Join us throughout the afternoon as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game, bad beats and anything else that pops up.

6:18 p.m.: The Eagles continue to dominate time of possession, going 9-for-14 on third-down conversions and 2-for-2 on fourth downs.

5:55 p.m.: Important drive for the Chiefs, capped off by Isiah Pacheco’s 1-yard touchdown run. The Chiefs trail the Eagles 24-21 early in the third quarter. The Eagles are -200 on the live line (Chiefs +165), spread -3, total 65½.

5:49 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Chiefs get the ball first after barely touching it in the first half.

5:40 p.m.: Here are some of the props that hit in the first half:

— Jalen Hurts over rushing yards (50½)

— DeVonta Smith over receptions (5½)

— Kenneth Gainwell over rushing attempts (4½)

— Kenneth Gainwell over total receptions (1½)

— Kenneth Gainwell over receiving yards (10½)

— Kenneth Gainwell over longest reception (8½)

— Kenneth Gainwell rushing attempts (-2½) vs. Chandler Stephenson points (Note: Stephenson had 1 points for the Golden Knights vs. the Ducks)

— Will Jake Elliott make a field goal in the 2nd quarter? (yes +110)

— A.J. Brown receiving yards (-10½) vs. Niagara men’s basketball points (Note: Niagara scored 55)

— A.J. Brown receiving yards (-6) vs. Purdue men’s basketball points (Note: Purdue scored 58)

— Kansas City Chiefs touchdowns vs. Brentford+Arsenal goals (-½) (Note: Brentford and Arsenal combined for 2 goals)

— Philadelphia Eagles touchdowns vs. Anaheim Ducks goals (Note: The Ducks scored 2 goals against the Golden Knights)

5:22 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -3 (-175 ML), total 24½.

5:16 p.m.: HALFTIME. Eagles 24, Chiefs 14. First-half winners: Eagles -½, over 24½. Jalen Hurts accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing scores, to help the favorite cover in a high-scoring half. The defensive TD prop hit on Nick Bolton’s 36-yard fumble return for the Chiefs.

5:15 p.m.: Jake Elliott tacks on a 35-yard field goal for the Eagles.

5:02 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes hobbles off the field after being wrapped up by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. The Eagles will get a chance to add to their lead after the punt with 1:22 until halftime.

4:55 p.m.: Jalen Hurts was around 5-1 depending on the sportsbook to score 2+ touchdowns.

4:52 p.m.: Jalen Hurts with his second TD run of the game and the Eagles go in front of the Chiefs 21-14 with 2:20 left until halftime. The Eagles are -160 on the live line (Chiefs +130), spread Eagles -3, total 65½.

4:48 p.m.: Successful fourth-down conversion for the Eagles. Jalen Hurts with a 28-yard run to go over on longest rushing attempt.

4:42 p.m.: The books will take a beating on the defensive TD prop hitting. That is the 22nd defensive touchdown in Super Bowl history. SuperBook was +270 and Station Casinos was +220 that there will be a special teams or defensive TD.

4:38 p.m.: Jalen Hurts fumbles while under pressure from Nick Bolton, who picks it up and runs 36 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs and Eagles are tied 14-14 with 9:38 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs and Eagles are -112 on the live line, total 64.

4:26 p.m.: Jalen Hurts longest completion and A.J. Brown longest reception props cash.

4:25 p.m.: Jalen Hurts heaves a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown on the first play of the second quarter, and Philly leads the Chiefs 14-7. The Eagles are -190 on the live line (Chiefs +155), spread Eagles -3½, total 60½.

4:22 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Chiefs 7, Eagles 7. First-quarter winners: Chiefs +½, over 9½. The 7-7 square hits.

4:15 p.m.: Harrison Butker clanks the left upright from 42 yards and it remains Chiefs 7, Eagles 7 with 2:24 to go in the first quarter. The Eagles are -120 on the live line (Chiefs -110), spread Eagles -1½, total 56½.

4:07 p.m.: An early penalty puts the Eagles behind the chains and they are forced to punt. The Chiefs are -145 on the live line (Eagles +115), spread -2½, total 58½.

4:03 p.m.: “Game tied after 0-0” prop cashes early.

4:02 p.m.: Travis Kelce anytime touchdown (around -125) was a popular bet, and sportsbooks such as BetMGM took a big hit on that play.

Travis Kelce (-125) anytime touchdown. ✅ Kelce most bet player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl at @BetMGM. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) February 13, 2023

4:00 p.m.: The Chiefs answer, as Patrick Mahomes lobs a perfect pass to Travis Kelce and it’s tied at 7-7 midway through the first quarter. The Eagles are -120 on the live line (Chiefs -110), total 60½.

3:58 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes’ first pass is complete (-200).

3:57 p.m.: Isiah Pacheco’s first rushing attempt stays under 3½ yards.

3:54 p.m.: Hurts was 7-1 at Circa Sports and +750 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown.

3:52 p.m.: Jalen Hurts follows the lead of his offensive line and scores on a 1-yard sneak. The Eagles lead the Chiefs 7-0 at 10:09 of the first quarter.

3:50 p.m.: The Eagles march down the field on the opening drive, and Kenneth Gainwell bettors are crushed after he’s marked inches short of the goal line. Gainwell was 20-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and +2150 at Circa Sports to score the first touchdown.

3:47 p.m.: Winner.

A bettor placed a $3,000 wager on the opening kickoff to NOT be returned for a touchdown (-50000) 🧐 Potential profit: $6#SuperBowl | #NFL pic.twitter.com/U87Bh4OVlF — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 12, 2023

3:45 p.m.: Jalen Hurts’ first pass is complete. That opened -190 at the Westgate SuperBook.

3:43 p.m.: Super Bowl LVII is underway in Glendale, Arizona.

3:39 p.m.: Heads bettors on the coin toss.

3:36 p.m.: The coin toss is tails (-103). Kansas City defers and Philadelphia will get the ball first.

3:30 p.m.: And this is why you can’t bet on the national anthem in Nevada. Which one is it?

The National Anthem over hits at #SBLVII ✅ pic.twitter.com/rS24C6jJxP — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 12, 2023

THE NATIONAL ANTHEM GOES UNDER 2:05 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nEYVoA3gSh — br_betting (@br_betting) February 12, 2023

3:26 p.m.: Coin toss action at Station Casinos.

Notable bet on coin toss @redrockcasino: -$15,000 on HEADS -103 — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) February 12, 2023

3:13 p.m.: The view from BetMGM:

Chiefs-Eagles UNDER would be a good outcome for the book. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) February 12, 2023

3:08 p.m.: Seeing mostly 51½ for the total now. South Point hanging out at 52.

3:05 p.m.: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive for the Super Bowl. The field bet for the game’s first touchdown is up to 76-1 at Circa Sports.

3:00 p.m.: Another massive wager on the Super Bowl. This one $1.68 million at DraftKings Sportsbook.

🚨 BIG BET ALERT 🚨 One bettor put $1.68 MILLION on Chiefs +3.5 (Alt Spread) Potential Payout: $2.68M 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/wgjPweKhUw — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 12, 2023

2:35 p.m.: Here is today’s rundown:

— Chiefs (+110) vs. Eagles (-1½, 52, -125), 3:30 p.m.

The line has moved around Sunday amid a flurry of large bets.

Here are all the known six-figure or larger bets that have been placed on today’s game.

2:30 p.m.: The Super Bowl is all about prop bets, and this afternoon we’ll be using the menu from the Westgate SuperBook to follow the action. (Note: Many lines have moved since betting opened.)

See the full list of Westgate props here.

See the full list of Caesars Sportsbook props here.

See the full list of Station Casinos props here.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.