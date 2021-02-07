SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow all the prop action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the Super Bowl action — player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The greatest quarterback of all time meets perhaps the future greatest quarterback of all time in the Super Bowl.

Six-time champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Join us throughout the day as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the over a thousand available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game and anything else that pops up.

3:08 p.m.: The Super Bowl is all about prop bets, including those tied to other sports.

The Golden Knights just locked in one side of some props with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Props at the Westgate include Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans’ catches -½ against Knights goals Sunday. So Evans will have to catch at least five passes to cash the prop.

2:16 p.m.: Murray said the Westgate has taken several big bets today, including $325,000 on Chiefs -3 (+100), $310,000 on Chiefs -155 on the money line, $200,000 on Buccaneers +153 ML, and $80,000 on Bucs +3 (+100).

Click here for a list of all the six-figure and higher bets confirmed to have been placed on the Super Bowl.

2 p.m.: The Chiefs are 3-point favorites across Las Vegas with less than two hours before kickoff.

Most books have the Chiefs -3 at the standard -110 odds. The Golden Nugget, Station Casinos and the Wynn have the Chiefs at -3 (-115). The Westgate has the best price on the Buccaneers at +3 (+100). (The Westgate is only dealing a 10-cent line on the spread at Chiefs -3 -110/Bucs +3 +100).

The total is almost evenly split between 56 and 55½. The line has consistently slid down all week from openers as high as 57½. Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it took sharp action on under 56 on Sunday to push the line down to 55½. BetMGM, the Westgate and William Hill moved to 55½ shortly after Circa.

The best prices on the money line are Chiefs -150 at the South Point and Buccaneers +153 at the Westgate.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said it was “pretty loaded on the Chiefs.”

“Need the under big too,” he said via text message. “Very good handle today. Very happy to see the business we are doing. The week started off slower than usually, but it’s definitely picked up today.”

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book’s best result remains for the Chiefs to win but not cover the spread.

“Best case is Chiefs by 1 or 2,” he said via text message. “Really need the under!!!!”

