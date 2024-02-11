SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow all the prop betting action

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The empty stands before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Join us throughout the afternoon as we update all the betting action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game, bad beats and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

3:15 p.m.: Now 46½ for the total at the Westgate SuperBook.

3:08 p.m.: Drake likes the Chiefs.

3 p.m.: Running back Jerick McKinnon is active for the Chiefs.

2:50 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Updated Super Bowl betting at #BetMGM@49ers open -2, no movement

▪️ 37% of bets, 26% of money on 49ers Total open 47, no movement

▪️ 60% of bets, 45% of money on Over@Chiefs open +115, now +110

▪️ 75% of bets, 72% of money on Chiefs — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

Most bet (tickets) player props at #BetMGM 1. Brock Purdy over 11.5 rushing yards (-120) 2. Isiah Pacheco over 64.5 rushing yards (-125) 3. Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards (-110) 4. Purdy over 0.5 interception (-135) 5. Patrick Mahomes over 27.5 rushing yards (-125) pic.twitter.com/wCV3JuWV8U — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

Most bet (tickets) to win Super Bowl MVP at #BetMGM 1. Travis Kelce (+1200) 18.5% 2. Christian McCaffrey (+450) 17.8% 3. Patrick Mahomes (+145) 15.7% 4. Isiah Pacheco (+2200) 8.8% 5. Brock Purdy (+230) 8.6% pic.twitter.com/rZ1xS5SX5G — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 11, 2024

2:45 p.m.: We’re seeing 47s at nearly every sportsbook in town, down from the earlier total of 47½.

2:30 p.m.: The Super Bowl is best known for prop bets, and we’ll be using the menu from the Westgate SuperBook to follow the action from today’s game. (Note: Many lines have moved since opening.)

Here is today’s rundown:

— 49ers (-2, 47½, -130) vs. Chiefs (+115), 3:30 p.m.

The line has held steady Sunday, as sportsbooks were hit with a wave of large bets.

Here are all the largest bets that have been placed on today’s game.

