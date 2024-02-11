54°F
Betting

SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow all the prop betting action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated February 11, 2024 - 3:08 pm
The empty stands before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Join us throughout the afternoon as we update all the betting action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game, bad beats and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

3:15 p.m.: Now 46½ for the total at the Westgate SuperBook.

3:08 p.m.: Drake likes the Chiefs.

3 p.m.: Running back Jerick McKinnon is active for the Chiefs.

2:50 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

2:45 p.m.: We’re seeing 47s at nearly every sportsbook in town, down from the earlier total of 47½.

2:30 p.m.: The Super Bowl is best known for prop bets, and we’ll be using the menu from the Westgate SuperBook to follow the action from today’s game. (Note: Many lines have moved since opening.)

See the full list of Westgate SuperBook props here.

See the full list of Caesars Sportsbook props here.

See the full list of Station Casinos props here.

See the full list of Circa Sports props here.

Here is today’s rundown:

— 49ers (-2, 47½, -130) vs. Chiefs (+115), 3:30 p.m.

The line has held steady Sunday, as sportsbooks were hit with a wave of large bets.

Here are all the largest bets that have been placed on today’s game.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

