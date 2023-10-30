Super Bowl favorites remain despite losses; Bengals’ odds slashed

The Chiefs remain the favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and the 49ers are still the second choice to win the NFL championship.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) evades San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (94) in the second half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Despite losses by the Chiefs and 49ers on Sunday, oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook did not break out their version of “The Super Bowl Shuffle.”

Kansas City remained the +480 favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champion, and San Francisco is still the +525 second choice to win the NFL championship. The Eagles are the +550 third pick.

The Chiefs suffered a stunning 24-9 defeat at Denver, and the Niners lost their third consecutive game, 31-17, to the Bengals.

“It just shows you how much respect people have for those teams,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “We have some liability on the Niners, and that factors in as well. They could’ve easily beaten Cleveland, and they lost a one-score game against the Vikings.

“I think the Niners will be there in the end. Even though they’ve lost three in a row, you can’t put them in the double-digit range. It might be a temporary blip.”

Cincinnati, which has won and covered three straight after a 1-3 start (0-4 against the spread), made the biggest move in the Super Bowl odds, improving from 28-1 to 18-1.

The Dolphins are 9-1 at Caesars, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens at 10-1, the Jaguars and Lions (before “Monday Night Football”) at 16-1 and the Bills at 17-1.

“It’s wide open. There are 10 teams with a legitimate shot to win the Super Bowl,” Pullen said. “The Bengals are back in the mix, and the Jaguars and Ravens are playing well.”

At Circa Sports, the Eagles are the +490 favorites, followed by the Chiefs (+550) and Niners (+575). At the Westgate SuperBook and BetMGM, the Chiefs and Eagles are 5-1 co-favorites, followed by the Niners at 6-1.

There are three showdowns of top 10 Super Bowl favorites in Week 9. The Chiefs are favored by 2½ over the Dolphins in Germany, the Eagles are 3-point home favorites over the Cowboys, and the Bengals are 3-point home favorites over the Bills.

In another marquee matchup, the Ravens are 5½-point home favorites over the Seahawks, who have the 11th-best odds to win the Super Bowl at Caesars at 35-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.