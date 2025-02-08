‘Continued Eagle money’ moves Super Bowl line at Las Vegas sportsbook

Thanks to “continued Eagle money,” the line for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles hit a new low at one Las Vegas sportsbook Friday.

Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith plays during the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Super Bowl line dropped to pick’em at one Las Vegas sportsbook Friday for the first time since the Chiefs opened as 1½-point favorites over the Eagles in Sunday’s NFL title game in New Orleans.

Kansas City is still a consensus 1-point favorite over Philadelphia, but Circa Sports, widely regarded as a sharp sportsbook, moved the line to pick Friday afternoon.

Circa owner Derek Stevens cited “continued Eagle money” in a text message explaining the move, which appeared to come after a substantial wager on the Eagles.

According to bet splits provided by Circa to VSiN, 70 percent of the money wagered at the book on the point spread at 3:25 p.m. was on the Chiefs. At 3:40 p.m., after the line had moved, 82 percent of the money wagered was on the Eagles.

BetMGM in Nevada has taken the biggest bets reported on the game: $800,000 to win $880,000 on the Eagles money line (+110) and $750,000 to win $825,000 on the Eagles money line (+110).

BetMGM in Nevada also has taken the largest wagers reported on the Chiefs: $345,000 to win $300,000 on the Chiefs -1 (-115) and $326,000 to win $250,000 on the Chiefs money line (-130).

“Right now, we still need the Chiefs to win but not to cover. The Chiefs by 1 would be the best case,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said Friday. “We’re heavy on the Philadelphia money line. But we’re expecting some six- and seven-figure bets. I’ve had several calls already regarding the Chiefs.”

Kansas City remained a 1½-point favorite (-105) at BetMGM and Boyd Gaming on Friday evening, while it was a 1-point favorite at Station Sports, South Point, Caesars Sportsbook and the Westgate SuperBook.

The consensus total is 48½.

Station Sports also needs the Chiefs.

“Right now we’re rooting for the Chiefs and under. The worst case right now is Eagles and over,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We continue to see Eagles money show on both the side and money line and a considerable amount of over money show.

“The Chiefs and over is a small loser.”

The Westgate needs the Eagles.

“As of now, we need the Eagles, with the under more favorable than over,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “The public is on the Chiefs. The sharps are on the Eagles. My expectations come kickoff is the only combination that won’t be favorable for us will be the Chiefs and over.”

The Chiefs lead the ticket count at Circa with 57 percent of spread bets. The over accounts for 80 percent of tickets and 74 percent of money wagered.

The Westgate is offering -105 juice on sides and -109 juice on bets on the total until the Super Bowl kicks off. The South Point offers -105 on Super Bowl sides on wagers made at the counter.

The Chiefs are -110 on the money line at both books, and the Eagles are even.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.