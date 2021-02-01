Super Bowl line holding steady at Las Vegas sportsbooks

The point spread for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers might not move much this week, one bookmaker predicted.

Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The final line for Super Bowl LV might already be here.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain 3-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida. The South Point is at Chiefs -3 at the standard -110 odds, and most other Las Vegas sportsbooks are at -3 (-120). BetMGM and Station Casinos have Chiefs -3½ (-105).

Circa Sports is among the books at Chiefs -3 (-120). Sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it was hard to see the line eventually sticking at -3½ (-110).

“We’re not seeing the sharp action really either way on the 3,” he said. “I just don’t see how 3½ flat (-110) holds. It just seems unlikely to me. … I actually think we’ll close around -3 (-120). That would be my guess right now.”

A few sportsbooks have briefly gone to Chiefs -3½ over the past week but quickly moved back to Chiefs -3 (-120).

“I definitely think there’s sharp money out there that wants to take Buccaneers +3½ (-110),” Bennett said.

Circa is taking money on the Chiefs, but it’s not the kind of sharp money or large amounts that would force a line move, he said. Sharp bettors who are targeting the Buccaneers are using other options, he said.

“The people that are betting the Bucs are betting the money line or they’re betting a Bucs guy to win MVP or some other derivative based on the Bucs winning the game,” Bennett said.

The total is 56½ everywhere in Las Vegas except Circa, which is at 56. The total opened at 57½ at most sportsbooks.

The consensus money line is Chiefs -170 (Buccaneers +150). The Westgate and William Hill have the best price on the Chiefs at -165, and the South Point has the best price on the Buccaneers at +153.

