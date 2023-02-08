Super Bowl line holds steady with Eagles favored

The Philadelphia Eagles remain 1½-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, with a few sportsbooks dissenting.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) waves to the sidelines as he warms up with teammates, including Chiefs tight ends Kendall Blanton (80) Noah Gray (83), during NFL football practice in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The line for Super Bowl LVII held steady Wednesday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain 1½-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook.

Shops such as Boyd Gaming, South Point and Station Casinos went to Eagles -2 on Tuesday and remained there a day later.

“No change,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message.

South Point had the best money-line prices for Sunday’s game, listing the Chiefs +110 and the Eagles -120. Station Casinos is the only other book offering +110 on Kansas City, while Circa Sports also has the Eagles at -120.

The total is 51 at nearly every sportsbook, with only BetMGM offering 50½.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.