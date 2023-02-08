Super Bowl line holds steady with Eagles favored
The Philadelphia Eagles remain 1½-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, with a few sportsbooks dissenting.
The line for Super Bowl LVII held steady Wednesday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Philadelphia Eagles remain 1½-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook.
Shops such as Boyd Gaming, South Point and Station Casinos went to Eagles -2 on Tuesday and remained there a day later.
“No change,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said via text message.
South Point had the best money-line prices for Sunday’s game, listing the Chiefs +110 and the Eagles -120. Station Casinos is the only other book offering +110 on Kansas City, while Circa Sports also has the Eagles at -120.
The total is 51 at nearly every sportsbook, with only BetMGM offering 50½.
