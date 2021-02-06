Super Bowl line still Chiefs -3; will public drive it up?

Most bettors will wait until closer to game time to weigh in. One sportsbook director said he doesn’t want to go to Kansas City -3½.

Green Bay Packers' Ka'dar Hollman (29) and Adrian Amos try to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Kansas City Chiefs have remained consensus 3-point favorites in the Super Bowl for the entire two weeks leading up to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Instead of moving the number, most sportsbooks have moved the odds (or juice) on the Chiefs. The most common line in Las Vegas on Friday is Kansas City -3 (-120).

BetMGM and Circa Sports are at Chiefs -3 (-115). The South Point offers the best price on the Chiefs at -3 (-110), and Station Casinos is the only sportsbook still offering Buccaneers +3½ (-120).

Treasure Island is in a unique position as an independent sportsbook that does not have a mobile app — all of its bets come in over the counter. Like the other sportsbooks, it has stuck with Chiefs -3 and just moved the odds as needed.

But sportsbook director Tony Nevill knows most of the betting volume on the game is still to come.

“It’s been pretty light for the past 10, 12 days, but it’s picking up Friday, there’ll be more Saturday, and by 1 o’clock Sunday most folks will have expressed their opinion,” he said.

Nevill said he hopes that late money won’t push the sportsbook toward going to 3½.

“We were there early and went right back to 3,” he said. “I don’t feel comfortable with it.”

This is the first Super Bowl since Treasure Island opened its new sportsbook, the Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar. Nevill said he’s excited to host the game in the new digs, though with only 25 percent capacity and social distancing guidelines.

“I call it anti-social distancing,” he said jokingly.

The total for the Super Bowl is sitting at 56 at every Las Vegas sportsbook except the South Point, which is at 56½.

The South Point is also dealing a 10-cent money line as opposed to the standard 20 cents, so it is offering the best price on the Chiefs (-160) and the Buccaneers (+150).

