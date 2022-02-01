59°F
Super Bowl line, total move again as consensus forms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2022 - 1:57 pm
 
Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford celebrates after the NFC Championship NFL football game agai ...
Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford celebrates after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Super Bowl LVI line has moved up, and the total has moved down.

Las Vegas sportsbooks moved almost into complete agreement late Monday and Tuesday at Los Angeles Rams -4½ against the Cincinnati Bengals with a total of 48½.

Station Casinos was still holding at Rams -4 on Tuesday afternoon. Boyd Gaming was at Rams -4 but juiced to -120 instead of the usual -110.

Caesars Sportsbook was the first to move to 4½ on Monday after taking a $522,500 bet to win $475,000 on Rams -4. The line had opened at 3½ on Sunday.

There was no dissent on the total Tuesday, with every Las Vegas sportsbook at 48½. The consensus total was 49 on Monday after opening at 50.

The best prices on the money line on Tuesday were -185 on the Rams at Resorts World and +176 on the Bengals at Circa Sports.

The game will be played Feb. 13 at the Rams’ stadium in Inglewood, California.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

