Super Bowl props still to be decided in Avalanche-Knights game

The Westgate SuperBook had six Super Bowl prop bets tied to events in Wednesday’s NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The Super Bowl was Sunday, but some prop bets from the game are still in the Golden Knights’ hands Wednesday.

Six Super Bowl props at the Westgate SuperBook are tied to events in the Golden Knights’ game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Odds on the game are not posted yet because the Avalanche host Dallas on Tuesday.

Betting on the props closed at kickoff Sunday, but bettors are still awaiting their results.

Here are the props, with the numbers the Knights and/or Avalanche will have to beat:

— Total Avalanche-Knights goals +1½ vs. receptions by Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (8).

— Knights shots on goal +½ vs. pass attempts by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (33).

— Knights goals -½ vs. Rams touchdowns (3).

— Shots on goal from Knights forward Max Pacioretty -½ vs. field goals made by the Rams and Bengals (3).

— Avalanche goals PK vs. receptions by Bengals running back Joe Mixon (5).

— Points by Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen PK vs. field goals made by Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2).

The Westgate also had four props tied to the Knights and Avalanche’s playoff performances:

— Knights playoff game victories -1½ vs. total touchdowns by the Rams and Bengals (5).

— Knights playoff series victories PK vs. Burrow touchdown passes (1).

— Avalanche playoff game victories -2½ vs. points by Rams kicker Matt Gay (5).

— Avalanche playoff series victories PK vs. touchdown passes by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (3).

All the Avalanche have to do to cash that last prop is win the Stanley Cup.

