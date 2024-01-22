SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay

A bettor at the Westgate SuperBook turned $100 into $125,730.49 on Sunday after hitting an 11-team multi-sport parlay.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) receives congratulations from teammates after he makes an interception in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The bettor needed the Lions (-6½) and Chiefs (+2½) to cover in Sunday’s NFL divisional round playoff games to close out the parlay, a 1,257 to 1 long shot.

Both teams made the bettor sweat.

Detroit led Tampa Bay 31-17 with 4:37 left when the Buccaneers cut the deficit to 31-23 on quarterback Baker Mayfield’s 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. Tampa Bay then went for two points, which would’ve killed the parlay.

The bettor escaped with a 31-23 win and cover after Mayfield’s two-point conversion pass to Evans fell incomplete.

It all came down to Kansas City on Sunday night. The Chiefs were clinging to a 27-24 lead over the Bills with 1:47 left when Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal that sailed wide right.

Kansas City ran out the clock to preserve its 27-24 victory and cash the SuperBook bettor’s 11-team parlay.

The gambler placed a 12-team parlay Tuesday, when the first seven legs of the parlay hit on college basketball and the NBA and one leg pushed.

They then swept all four NFL playoff games, with winners Saturday on the Ravens -9 (beat Texans 34-10) and Packers +9½ (lost to 49ers 24-21).

Here are the first eight legs of the parlay:

— Clippers -6 (beat Thunder 128-117)

— Samford +1½ (beat Western Carolina 75-71

— Xavier -5½ (beat Butler 85-71)

— Purdue -9½ (beat Indiana 87-66)

— Ball State -1 (beat Eastern Michigan 76-62)

— UNLV +5½ (beat Boise State 68-64)

— Georgia +7 (beat South Carolina 74-69)

— Southern Methodist -13 (beat Temple 77-64)

The bettor got an unlikely push from SMU, which closed its 13-point win over Temple on a 10-1 run in the final 2:52. The Owls missed their final six shots from the field.

